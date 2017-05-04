All3Media Sets German Joint Venture With Bon Voyage Films

All3Media is set to embark on a new joint venture in Germany with local production company Bon Voyage Films. All3Media Deutschland, the German production arm of the London-based multimedia company, and Bon Voyage will develop and produce scripted drama for commercial and public broadcasters and new over-the-top platforms.

“Bon Voyage Films stands for a high level of professionalism, as well as refreshing, unconventional creativity,” said Markus Schaefer, CEO of All3media Deutschland. “We are confident that this joint venture has great potential to generate new impetus at both an international and national level.”

Bon Voyage Films was founded in 2015 by Amir Hamz and Christian Springer and is run by popular German actor Fahri Yardim. Its focus is on feature film and serial format productions, as well as theatrical documentaries, and it is currently working on new projects with such directors as Johannes Naber and Sina Ataeian Dena. Bon Voyage previously produced Dena’s 2015 Persian-language film “Paradise.”

The deal will see All3Media International represent worldwide distribution on Bon Voyage productions.

The news comes just a day after All3Media’s acquisition of U.K. production houses Raw and betty from Discovery Communications.