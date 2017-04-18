Access Entertainment has acquired a stake in Brett Ratner’s production and film-financing company RatPac Entertainment, Access announced Tuesday. The acquisition will see the company take ownership of RatPac’s film, television and documentary business, in partnership with Ratner who will remain CEO.

The deal, which is designed to accelerate RatPac’s fast growing film and television business, saw Access buy out the stake of RatPac owned by Australian businessman, and the company’s co-founder, James Packer. Variety revealed in February that Packer was quietly looking to unload his stake RatPac.

The move also sees Access, a division of Len Blavatnik’s Access Industries, take a major step into film financing acquiring a large share of the RatPac-Dune venture that co-finances films for Warner Bros.

“Warner Bros. is one of the great Hollywood Studios,” said Blavatnik. “I am delighted to be partnering with Kevin Tsujihara and the studio alongside the unique talent of Brett Ratner. Together we will build on RatPac’s strategic partnership with Warner Bros.”

Access Entertainment president Danny Cohen will serve as co-chairman alongside Ratner, who retains his interest in the company.

“Len and I have shared the same vision and passion for movies, television and music over the years,” said Ratner. “Because of his experience and enthusiasm, RatPac Entertainment will be an even more formidable provider of quality entertainment worldwide.”

Blavatnik launched Access Entertainment in May last year.

RatPac Entertainment was founded by Ratner and Packer in 2013, partnering with Dune Entertainment on a multi-year co-financing deal with Warner Bros for up to 75 films. To date the deal has seen RatPac-Dune invest in titles including Alfonso Cuaron’s Oscar-winning “Gravity;” hit horror franchise “The Conjuring;” family hits “The Lego Movie” and this year’s sequel “The Lego Batman Movie;” and DC Entertainment titles including “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and this year’s upcoming “Wonder Woman” and “Justice League.”