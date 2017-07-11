China’s Wanda To Merge Film Units

Stock market-listed Wanda Film Holdings is to buy up Wanda Media in the latest reshuffle of businesses within the Dalian Wanda property to entertainment giant.

Wanda Film’s shares are suspended from trading on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the company says it needs a month to undertake the restructuring. The shares are expected to return to active trading by Aug 3.

No details of the valuation of the Wanda Media business was provided in a brief regulatory filing. But it appears that Legendary Entertainment will not be part of the reorganization that the company says will result in a new share offering.

Legendary was acquired by Wanda for a figure that the company said at the time was up to $3.5 billion. But huge losses at Legendary have caused problems. Wanda’s previous plans to consolidate the film businesses were halted in Spring last year, when regulators halted a refinancing scheme.

On Monday, Dalian Wanda sprung a major surprise when it announced that it would sell off its theme park businesses and a selection of its hotels in a $9 billion deal with fellow property developer Sunac China.

