Cannes Lions 2017 Jurors Announced

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity announced the jury members who will select the 2017 winners for the annual advertising and communications awards.

The winners will be honored at awards ceremonies during the eight-day fest in Cannes from June 17-24. A total of 390 industry leaders from 50 countries across all juries are confirmed, and 43% of jurors this year are women — a record high for Cannes Lions, and more than double the number of women represented in 2012.

Cannes Lions chairman Terry Savage said, “Our juries are developed in consultation with the industry and the progress we’ve achieved so far by working together is transforming the jury gender mix. We know the work doesn’t stop at gender and we look forward to working with the industry to tackle other representation issues.”

The international festival draws 15,000 professionals annually to the French Riviera. More info on this year’s Cannes Lions juries, including previously announced categories, is available here.

The newly announced 2017 juries are:

Cyber

Jury President – Colleen DeCourcy, Global Chief Creative Officer, Wieden+Kennedy, Global

Pablo Tajer, VP, Head of Digital Platforms, Grey, Argentina

Andy Flemming, Group Creative Director, M&C Saatchi, Australia

Katrien Bottez, Executive Creative Director, FamousGrey, Belgium

Sergio Gordilho, Co-President & Chief Creative Officer, Africa, Brazil

Jordan Doucette, Chief Creative Officer, Taxi Canada Ltd., Canada

Benjamin Dessagne, Senior Copywriter, Buzzman, France

Timm Weber, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Pixelpark, Germany

Eric Weisberg, Global Chief Creative Officer, Doner, Global

Ritu Sharda, Senior Executive Creative Director, BBDO, India

Sotaro Yasumochi, Creative Director, Dentsu Inc., Japan

Gabriel Vazquez, Vice President Creative, J. Walter Thompson, Mexico

Brett Colliver, Creative Director, DDB Group, New Zealand

Maja Folgerø, Creative Director, POL, Norway

Pat Law, Founder & Chief Creative Officer, GOODSTUPH, Singapore

Juan García-Escudero, General Creative Director, Leo Burnett, Spain

Magnus Ivansson, Copywriter, Perfect Fools, Sweden

Nathalie Peters, Head of Digital Transformation, IPG Mediabrands, The Netherlands

Lisa De Bonis, Executive Digital Director, Havas London, UK

Lauren Connolly, EVP & Executive Creative Director, BBDO, USA

Niklas Lindstrom, Director of Interactive Production, Droga5, USA

Design

Jury President – Sandra Planeta, Founder & Creative Director, Planeta Design, Sweden

Niccola Phillips, Head of Art, M&C Saatchi, Australia

Mario Narita, Chief Executive Officer, Narita Design & Strategy, Brazil

Marie-Elaine Benoit, Creative Director, Sid Lee, Canada

Leong Wai Foong, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer of Greater China, BBDO, China

Suzanne Stahlie, President, FutureBrand , France

Rüdiger Goetz, Managing Director, KW43, Branddesign, Germany

Marc Blanchard, Global Head of Experience Design, Havas Worldwide, Global

Viral Pandya, Co-founder & Chief Creative Officer, Out of the Box, India

Yoshihiro Yagi, Creative Director, Dentsu Inc., Japan

Stephen Maskell, Experience Director, DNA, New Zealand

Dmitry Tutkov, Creative Director, TutkovBudkov, Russia

Karen Ellis, Executive Creative Director, Leo Burnett, Singapore

Jenny Ehlers, Executive Creative Director, King James Group, South Africa

Teresa Martín de la Mata, Executive Creative Director, Delamata Design, Spain

Mark van Iterson, Director Global Heineken Design, Heineken, The Netherlands

Marta Swannie, Creative Director, Brand Union, UK

Jonathan Burley, Chief Creative Officer, Y&R London, UK

Mark Sloan, Director of Design, TBWA\Chiat\Day, USA

Philippe Becker, Chief Creative Officer & Managing Director, Sterling Brands, USA

Eddie Opara, Partner, Pentagram NY, USA

Digital Craft

Jury President – Henry Cowling, Creative Director, UNIT9, UK

Carlo Luetto, Creative Director, R/GA Buenos Aires, Argentina

Annie Tat, Senior User Experience Architect, Critical Mass, Canada

Jean-Vincent Roger, Co-Founder & Creative Technology Director, 84.Paris, France

Alex Sinclair, Global Content Director, IBM iX, Global

Kazuhiro Shimura, Creative Director, Dentsu Inc., Japan

Piotr Jaworowski, CEO & Executive Creative Director, Ars Thanea, Poland

Wain Choi, SVP & Chief Creative Officer, Cheil Worldwide, South Korea

Martin Allan, Animation & VFX Lead, Coffee & TV, UK

Liz Taylor, Chief Creative Officer, FCB Chicago, USA

Kelly Bignell-Asedo, Director of Digital Development, BBH New York, USA

Direct

Jury President – Ted Lim, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Brand Agencies, APAC

Joaquin Cubria, VP & Executive Creative Director, DAVID, Argentina

Jason Williams, Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett, Australia

Christian Gosch, Executive Creative Director, Serviceplan, Austria

Catherine Hermans, Creative, Happiness Brussels, Belgium

Moacyr Netto, VP & Executive Creative Director, W3haus, Brazil

Peter Ignazi, Chief Creative Officer, Cossette, Canada

James Chiu, Executive Experience Director, SapientRazorfish, China

Hugo Corredor Vanegas, Chief Creative Officer, Sancho BBDO, Colombia

Tereza Sverakova, Chief Creative Officer, Y&R Prague, Czech Republic

Jimmy Blom, Creative Director, UncleGrey, Denmark

Carlos Andres Oviedo Estrada, Chief Creative Officer, MullenLowe Delta, Ecuador

Xavier Beauregard, Co-CEO & Chief Creative Officer, Les Gaulois, France

Diana Sukopp, Creative Group Head & Management Board, Grabarz & Partner, Germany

Till Hohmann, Managing Creative Director, Serviceplan Campaign 1, Germany

Sarah Barclay, Global Executive Creative Director, J. Walter Thompson, Global

Bobby Pawar, Managing Director & Chief Creative Officer, South Asia, Publicis, India

Cristiana Boccassini, Executive Creative Director, Publicis, Italy

Hideaki Ooki, Creative Director, Hakuhodo Kettle, Japan

Malek Ghorayeb, Regional Executive Creative Director, Leo Burnett Beirut, Lebanon

Manuel Vega, Vice President Creative, DDB, Mexico

Brigid Alkema, Executive Creative Director, Clemenger BBDO | Touchcast, New Zealand

Torny Hesle, Creative Director, McCann Oslo, Norway

Juan Carlos Gomez de la Torre, President & Executive Creative Director, Circus Grey, Peru

Filipa Caldeira, Chief Executive Officer, Fullsix Iberia, Portugal

Ioana Filip, Executive Creative Director, MRM//McCann, Romania

Chris Chiu, Chief Creative Officer, DDB, Singapore

Roanna Williams, Executive Creative Director, Joe Public, South Africa

Jung A Kim, Executive Creative Director, Innocean Worldwide, South Korea

Nerea Cierco, Creative Director DDB, Spain

Linda Elers, Creative Director, M&C Saatchi Stockholm, Sweden

Isabelle Carvalho, Design Creative Director, Saatchi & Saatchi, Switzerland

Chanatthapol Tiensri, Creative Director, TBWA, Thailand

Darre van Dijk, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\Neboko, The Netherlands

Merlee Jayme, Chairwoman & Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Jayme Syfu, The Philippines

Ayşe Aydın, Executive Creative Director, Y&R, Turkey

Sascha Kuntze, Creative Director, Memac Ogilvy Dubai, UAE

Rob Doubal, Co-President & Chief Creative Officer, McCann London, UK

Pilar Peace, Creative Director, Mother London, UK

Andrea Mileskiewicz, Creative Director, MullenLowe, USA

Film

Jury President – Pete Favat, Chief Creative Officer, Deutsch North America, USA

Joaquin Molla, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer, La Comunidad, Argentina

Laurie Geddes, Creative Group Head, J. Walter Thompson, Australia

Erh Ray, Founder & Co-CEO, BETC Sao Paulo, Brazil

Luc Du Sault, Partner, Vice-President & Creative Director, lg2, Canada

Faustin Claverie, Executive Creative Director, TBWA\Paris, France

Andreas Pauli, Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett, Germany

Sonal Dabral, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra, India

Koichiro Tanaka, Creative Director, Projector, Japan

Ivan Carrasco, Creative Vice President, Ogilvy & Mather, Mexico

Camilla Bjørnhaug, Senior Copywriter, TRY, Norway

Elissa Singstock, Executive Producer, Wieden+Kennedy, The Netherlands

Mónica Moro, General Creative Director, McCann, Spain

Josephine Wallin, Art Director, King, Sweden

Adrian Rossi, Executive Creative Director, AMVBBDO, UK

Joanna Carver, Executive Creative Director, Grey New York, USA

Film Craft

Jury President – Robert Galluzzo, Founder & Executive Director, FINCH, Australia

Roberto Coelho, Owner, Music & Sound Producer, Satelite Audio, Brazil

Mette Jermiin, Managing Director & Executive Producer, Bacon CPH, Denmark

Pierre Dupaquier, Director, Iconoclast, France

Vera Portz, Executive Producer & Partner, tempomedia filmproduction, Germany

Peter Grasse, Executive Producer, Dictionary Films Tokyo, Japan

Andrea Eckerbom, Director, Giants & Toys, Sweden

Saskia H.M. Kok, Founder & Executive Producer, Bonkers, The Netherlands

Tor Fitzwilliams, Executive Producer, Stink Films, UK

Eric Stern, Managing Director, Anonymous Content, USA

Tatia Pilieva, Director, Pulse Films, USA

Glass: The Lion for Change

Jury President – Wendy Clark, President & Chief Executive Officer, DDB Worldwide, North America, USA

Bec Brideson, Director, Bec Brideson, Australia

Andrea Álvares, Chief Marketing, Innovation & Sustainability Officer, Natura Cosméticos, Brazil

Cheyney Robinson, Chief Experience Officer, Isobar, EMEA & APAC

Alma Har’el, Director, Cinematographer & Founder, Free The Bid, Israel

Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, Author & Entrepreneur, Muslimgirl.com, MENA/USA

Nilufar Fowler, Unilever Lead Worldwide, Mindshare Worldwide, Globar

Gerry Graf, Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Barton F. Graf, USA

Leslie Sims, Chief Creative Officer, North America, Y&R New York, USA

Lauren Wilson, President, ColorComm Inc., USA

Media

Jury President – Mike Cooper, Worldwide CEO, PHD Worldwide

Steve Williams, Chief Executive Officer, Maxus, Americas

Mark Heap, Chief Executive Officer, MediaCom, APAC

Daniel Santuccio, Chief Executive Officer, PHD Media, Argentina

Imogen Hewitt, Chief Strategy Officer, Havas Media, Australia

Davy Caluwaerts, Managing Director, Zenith, Belgium

Miriam Shirley, Media VP, Publicis Media, Brazil

Cathy Collier, Chief Executive Officer, OMD, Canada

Ellen Hou, Chief Executive Officer, Carat, China

Rolando Rodriguez, General Manager, :CAMedia, Costa Rica

Alejandro Peña Defilló, Chief Executive Officer, Grupo Peña Defilló, Dominican Republic

Nikki Mendonca, President, OMD, EMEA

Gwen Raillard, Chief Marketing Officer, Dentsu Aegis Network, France

Markus Biermann, Founder & Managing Director, Crossmedia, Germany

Hamish Kinniburgh, Chief Strategy Officer, UM, Global

Claudine Cheever , Global GM Amazon Advertising & Media, Amazon Global

Kathy Kline, Chief Strategy Officer, Starcom Worldwide, Global

Jen Smith, Global Creative Director, Maxus, Global

Anita Nayyar, Chief Executive Officer, Havas Media, India & SE Asia

Rony Aran, Chief Executive Officer, OMG, Israel

Graziana Pasqualotto, Managing Director, OMD, Italy

Sokichi Nakazawa, Deputy General Manager of Data Driven Planning Center, Hakuhodo DY Media Partners, Japan

Elda Choucair, Chief Executive Officer, PHD Media, MENA

Julian Porras, Chief Executive Officer, LATAM, OMG, Mexico

Samantha Osborne, Managing Director, Mindshare, New Zealand

May Lene Glomsrud, Client Director, Red Media Consulting, Norway

Marcel Garreaud, Chief Executive Officer, Havas , Peru

Mihai Trandafir, Managing Director, UM, Romania

Alexey Shpolsky Media Buying Director, ProMedia, Russia

Koo Govender, Chief Executive Officer, Dentsu Aegis Network, South Africa

Cristina Rey, Chief Executive Officer, Zenith, Spain

Daniel Collin, Chief Executive Officer, MEC, Sweden

Nathalie Diethelm, CEO & Partner, Havas Media, Switzerland

Tharaputh Charuvatana, Chief Executive Officer, IPG Mediabrands, Thailand

Marieke Verhart, Client Director, MediaCom, The Netherlands

Bulent Yar, Chief Executive Officer, Mindshare, Turkey

Sarah Hennessy, Managing Director, MEC, UK

Dan Hagen, Chief Strategy Officer, Carat, UK

Kristen Colonna, Chief Strategy Officer, OMD, USA

Colleen Leddy, Head of Communications Strategy, Droga5, USA

Mobile

Jury President – Andy Hood, Head of Emerging Technologies, AKQA, UK

Bradley Eldridge, Partner & Executive Creative Director, Soap Creative, Australia

Rafael Pitanguy, Creative Vice President Y&R, São Paulo, Brazil

Ivan Beczkowski, CEO & Executive Creative Director, BETC Digital, France

Mike John Otto, Chief Creative Officer, Philipp und Keuntje Hamburg, Germany

Tatsuro Miura, Creative Director, Hakuhodo, Japan

Camilla Clerke, Creative Director, Hellocomputer, South Africa

Sedir Ajeenah, Creative Director , Garbergs, Sweden

Karen Boswell, Head of Innovation, adam&eveDDB, UK

Julia Sosa, Creative Director, SapientRazorfish, USA

Karan Dang, Digital Creative Director, 180LA, USA

Outdoor

Jury President – Bruno Bertelli, Global Chief Creative Officer, Publicis, Global

Tim Doherty, Chief Creative Officer, Isobar, APAC

Martín Goldberg, Chief Creative Officer, Dhélet Y&R, Argentina

David Nobay, Creative Chairman, Marcel, Australia

Bruno Prosperi, Executive Creative Director, AlmapBBDO, Brazil

Mélani Pennec, Art Director, DDB Paris, France

Francisca Maass, Managing Creative Director, Thjnk, Germany

Agnello Dias, Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Taproot Dentsu, India

Rafael Martínez, Chief Creative Officer, Mayúscula, Mexico

Natalie Knight, Creative Group Head, FCB Auckland, New Zealand

Sheng Jin Ang, Creative Director, MullenLowe, Singapore

Peter Khoury, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris, South Africa

Susana Pérez Bermejo, Executive Creative Director, Proximity Madrid, Spain

Kitti Chaiyaporn, Founder and Creative Director Choojai and Friends Co., Thailand

Vicki Maguire, Co-Chief Creative Officer, Valenstein & Fatt, UK

Joe Sciarrotta, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy & Mather Chicago, USA

Print & Publishing

Jury President – Fran Luckin, Chief Creative Officer, Grey, South Africa

Dario Rial, Executive Creative Director, Mercado McCann, Argentina

Claudio Lima, VP Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy, Brazil

Samer Zeidan, Executive Creative Director, BBDO, Chile

Marcelo Vergara, Worldwide Creative Director Renault, Publicis, France

Kristine Holzhausen, Executive Creative Director, DDB Duesseldorf, Germany

Gigi Lee, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Mauricio Rocha, Chief Creative Officer, Y&R, Spain

Daniel Fisher, Executive Creative Director, The Martin Agency, UK

Britt Nolan, Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett, USA

Product Design

Jury President – Ruth Berktold, Owner, YES ARCHITECTURE., Germany

Elisabete Castanheira, Product and Graphic Designer, Independent, Brazil

Ashish Deshpande, Director, Product Innovation, Elephant, India

Kazoo Sato, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\Hakuhodo, Japan

Paloma Adrien, Head of Experience, Ogilvy & Mather, Spain

Anna Palleschitz, Founder, PEOPLE PEOPLE, Sweden

Janwillem Bouwknegt, Partner, npk design, The Netherlands

Asif Khan, Director, Asif Khan, UK

Felicia Ferrone, Design Director & CEO, fferrone design, USA

Gregory Polletta, Founder, iGNITIATE, USA

Promo & Activation

Jury President – Stéphane Xiberras, President & Chief Creative Officer, BETC, France

Guillermo Tragant, Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Furia, Argentina

Tara Ford, Creative Director, TBWA\Melbourne, Australia

Pieter Staes, Creative Director, These Days, Belgium

Celio Ashcar Jr., Partner, Aktuellmix, Brazil

Rob Sweetman, Founder & Executive Creative Director, One Twenty Three West, Canada

Walter Ioli, President & Chief Creative Officer, DDB, Chile

Donald Chan, Chief Executive Officer, Havas Creative Group, China

Claudia Murillo, Executive Creative Director, J. Walter Thompson, Colombia

Clare McNally, Strategic Brand Creator, Konstellation & Republica, Denmark

Bas Korsten, Creative Head, J. Walter Thompson, Europe

Stéphane Xiberras, President & Chief Creative Officer, BETC, France

Christoph Nann, Chief Creative Officer, FCB Hamburg, Germany

Paul Chan, Executive Creative Director, Cheil, Hong Kong

Karolina Galácz, Creative Director, Y&R Budapest, Hungary

Pratap Bose, Founding Partner & Chairman, The Social Street, India

Yoram Levi, Partner & Chief Creative Officer, Brukner Yaar Levi, Israel

Michele Picci, Creative Director, DLV BBDO, Italy

Jon King, Executive Creative Director, Beacon Communications/Leo Burnett Tokyo, Japan

Luis Guillen Olague, General Creative Director, Grey, Mexico

Tom Paine, Creative Director, Y&R, New Zealand

Silje Helene Fjeld, Copywriter & Creative Director, Naug & Venner, Norway

Patrycja Lukjanow, Associate Creative Director, Saatchi & Saatchi / Interactive Solutions, Poland

Rui Silva, President & Chief Creative Officer, BBDO, Portugal

Jaime Rosado, VP & Chief Creative Officer, J. Walter Thompson, Puerto Rico/LATAM

Jorg Riommi, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis, Romania

Ekaterina Savrasova, Creative Group Head, BBDO, Russia

Pei Pei Ng, Chief Creative Officer, Possible Worldwide, Singapore

Michael Lees-Rolfe, Creative Director, FoxP2, South Africa

Eunha Bhang, Executive Creative Director, HS Ad, South Korea

Javier Carrasco, General Creative Director & Founder, La Despensa, Spain

Björn Ståhl, Executive Creative Director, INGO, Sweden

Axel Eckstein, Executive Creative Director, Leo Burnett, Switzerland

Prangthip Seelos, Executive Creative Director, Creative Juice Bangkok, Thailand

Anneke Schogt, Managing Director, Influencer Marketing Agency, The Netherlands

Arda Erdik, President & Executive Creative Director, Tribal Worldwide Istanbul, Turkey

Josephine Younes, Creative Director, FP7/DXB, UAE

Franki Goodwin, Creative Director, Saatchi & Saatchi, UK

Julia Ferrier, Senior Art Director, FCB Inferno, UK

Emma Perkins, Executive Creative Director, MullenLowe Open, UK

Margaret Johnson, Chief Creative Officer & Partner, Goodby Silverstein & Partners, USA

Sean Bryan, Co-Chief Creative Officer, McCann New York, USA

Dale Alexander, Group Concept Director, The Marketing Arm, USA

Karen Land Short, Group Creative Director, Droga5, USA

Ari Halper, Chief Creative Officer, FCB New York, USA

Kit Ong, Executive Creative Director & Partner, The Purpose Group, Vietnam

PR

Jury President – Karen van Bergen, Chief Executive Officer, Omnicom Public Relations Group, USA

Mariana Jasper, Vice President & Partner, Alurralde, Jasper + Assoc., Argentina

James Wright, Chief Executive Officer, Red Agency, Australia

Annick Boyen, Chief Executive Officer, Benelux, Weber Shandwick, Belgium

Gabriel Araujo, VP & Executive Creative Director, Ketchum, Brazil

Debby Cheung, President, Ogilvy Public Relations, China/Hong Kong

Darío Vargas, Partner, Dattis, Colombia

Michelle Hutton, Chief Operating Officer, Edelman, Europe

Corinne Got, General Manager, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, France

Daryl McCullough, Global Chairman & CEO, Citizen Relations, Global

Rema Vasan, Global Client Director, P&G, MSLGROUP, Global

Matthias Bonjer, Managing Partner, Zucker. Kommunikation, Germany

Gianfranco Mazzone, Managing Director, Burson-Marsteller, Italy

Tetsuya Honda, Founder & Managing Director, BlueCurrent Group, Japan

Gabriela Arredondo, Public Relations & New Business Director, Y&R, Mexico

Karyn Arkell, Managing Director, Grace, New Zealand

Salvador da Cunha, Chief Executive Officer, Lift Consulting, Portugal

Alina Damaschin Ciocirlan, Managing Partner, Rogalski Damaschin Public Relations, Romania

Asunción Soriano Cuesta, Chief Executive Officer & Global VP, ATREVIA, Spain

Maja Bredberg, PR Strategist, Forsman & Bodenfors, Sweden

Caroline Dettman, Chief Creative & Community Officer, Golin, USA

Radio

Jury President – Mario D’Andrea, President & Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu, Brazil

Marcus Rebeschini, Chief Creative Officer, Y&R, Asia

Matt Dickson, Head of Creativity, Southern Cross Austereo, Australia

Patrick Dooms, Radio Director, Sonicville, Belgium

Heather Chambers, SVP, Creative Director, Leo Burnett, Canada

Juan Pablo Rocha, Chief Executive Officer, J. Walter Thompson, Colombia

Ric Scheuss, Head of Corporate Sound & Music, TRO, Germany

Rahul Nangia, Joint National Creative Director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, India

Simon Vicars, Creative Group Head, Colenso BBDO, New Zealand

Mariana O’Kelly, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy & Mather Johannesburg, South Africa

Pancho Cassis, Executive Creative Director, LOLA MullenLowe, Spain

Evelina Rönnung, Art Director, Åkestam Holst, Sweden

Firas Medrows, Executive Creative Director, DDB, UAE

Chris Turner, Senior Sound Designer, Jungle Studios, UK

Amy Ferguson, Creative Director, MullenLowe New York, USA

Titanium and Integrated

Jury President – Tham Khai Meng, Co-Chairman & Worldwide Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy & Mather, Global

Jane Lin-Baden, Chief Executive Officer, Isobar, APAC

Nizan Guanaes, Founder, Grupo ABC, Brazil

Kate Stanners, Chairwoman & Global Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi, Global

John Mescall, Global Executive Creative Director & President Global Creative Council, McCann, Global

Gustavo Lauria, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer, We Believers, Hispanic Market

Nils Leonard, Founder Halo Coffee & Former Creative Chairman Grey London, Halo, UK

Karen Blackett OBE, Chairwoman, MediaCom, UK

Chloe Gottlieb, Chief Creative Officer, R/GA, USA

Jaime Robinson, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Joan Creative, USA

___________________________