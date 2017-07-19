Wanda Ups Price of Theme Park Disposal, Switches Hotel Partner

China’s Dalian Wanda on Wednesday altered the terms of its proposed plan to sell its theme parks and a collection of 77 hotels.

It said that that the hotel properties would now be sold to R&F Properties, instead of Sunac China.

And, while it is stil going ahead with the sale of its them parks to Sunac, it has increased the price to $7.21 billion (RMB49.8 billion), instead of $4.29 billion (RMB29.6 billion). Further, Wanda said that it would no longer be arranging vendor finance for Sunac.

According to a joint statement from the three companies, Sunac has already paid $2.17 billion (RMB15 billion) first tranche.

Wanda surprised markets ten days ago with the announcement of the $9.3 billion linked disposals to Sunac. That triggered a wave of interest in Wanda’s financial position, with the move designed to reduce its debt burden. A day later, the extent of the expected debt reduction was called into question when Sunac revealed that Wanda would help procure loans for roughly half of the combined deal price.

Since then, documents have emerged apparently showing the Chinese government instructing banks to cease lending to Wanda in relation to six of its overseas acquisitions.

While the extent of the material damage of that lending ban is unclear, the symbolic cost is high. Wanda, which has boasted excellent political connections as it has grown into one of the country’s largest firms and made chairman Wang Jianlin a personal fortune estimated at $30 billion, is now being punished.

That has caused sharp fluctuations in the value of its market traded debt and had an impact on the price of those listed subsidiaries that are currently trading. Its Wanda Film Holdings unit was suspended from trading last week ahead of a restructuring and refinancing that is to be announced by Aug. 3. Wanda’s ability to pull off that merger and share sale is now also being questioned by securities analysts.

Last week’s deal also cast growing doubt on Sunac’s finances. Its commercial debt was downgraded by ratings agencies. It has been highly acquisitive in the past two years and has also invested in the troubled LeEco entertainment and technology group.

– Vivienne Chow in Hong Kong also contributed to this report.