Legendary Entertainment’s Chinese owner, Dalian Wanda, said Friday that the abrupt exit of founder Thomas Tull is part of its larger restructuring plans for growth but that the change at the top did not reflect dissatisfaction with Tull or the recent release of “The Great Wall,” which some have described as disappointing.

“’The Great Wall’ has just begun its worldwide release, and it has not yet been released in the North American region. Its so-called failure is a fiction,” Wanda said.

Tull announced his resignation as CEO on Tuesday in the U.S., with Jack Gao, senior VP of Wanda’s Cultural Industries group, taking over as interim leader. Wanda has reportedly held preliminary talks with Jim Gianopulos, former head of distribution at Fox, as a possible replacement.

Wanda broke its silence on the matter in a three-paragraph Chinese-language statement sent to Variety on Friday. In addition to its terse explanation of Tull’s departure, Wanda said it would “release big news concerning the film industry soon.”

In his annual work report a week ago, Wanda chairman Wang Jianlin pointed to Wanda’s ambition to control 20% of the global cinema market, which he believes would give it ample bargaining power when negotiating with the six major Hollywood studios. Speaking this week in Davos at the World Economic Forum, Wang said that Wanda is planning $5 billion to $10 billion of overseas deals this year, with the major focus on entertainment and sports.

Wang has made no secret of his desire to buy a Hollywood studio. But recently he said talks were not making progress for lack of willing sellers.

Wanda bought Legendary in early 2016 for up to $3.5 billion, a price tag that baffled many in the industry. Concerns that it had overpaid appeared to be confirmed when a regulatory filing showed that Legendary lost hundreds of millions of dollars in 2015.

In 2016, Legendary’s two film releases in China both scored big box office numbers. “Warcraft” was most successful in China with $221 million, compared with $47.3 million in North America. Its December release of the Zhang Yimou-directed “The Great Wall” has achieved close to $166 million (RMB1.14 billion), making it one of the biggest films of 2016 in the Middle Kingdom. That figure was below some projections, though the 2016 slowdown at the Chinese box office makes comparisons tricky.

With a reported production budget of $150 million, “The Great Wall” still needs to do well in other territories. To date, it has grossed more than $40 million in ongoing theatrical release in Asia and Europe. Its North American outing, handled by co-financier Universal Pictures, is set for Feb. 17.

Wanda previously attempted a restructuring of its film businesses in the months shortly after the Legendary acquisition. That corporate reshuffle was to have seen some 20 outside companies provide investment for Wanda Pictures. However, the deals were halted by regulators, who expressed concern over the financial visibility of the maneuvers.

That is a pattern which has played out previously. Two years earlier, regulators halted the IPO of film exhibition unit Wanda Cinema Line, only for Wanda to present new accounts and list the company on the Shenzhen stock exchange in January 2015.

Despite a dramatic retreat in the value of Chinese stocks in 2016, Wanda Cinema Line is valued at $6.80 billion (RMB46.9 billion) compared with the $3.45 billion market capitalization of AMC Entertainment, the U.S. theatrical market leader which Wanda also controls.