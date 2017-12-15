China’s Wanda Ready to Sue Over Financial Allegations

China’s Dalian Wanda group has rebuffed social media suggestions that it is in financial difficulties. And it pulled back the curtains on new backlots at the Wanda Qingdao Studios.

Wanda said that it had reported blog Baoyouqu to the police for slander. The site recently published an article headlined Wang Jianlin Meets his Waterloo.

Wanda rebuffed eight points made by the blog. Among them were the suggestions that more than half of Wanda’s assets have been eroded, and that Wanda’s net assets are in fact loans from government-owned banks. Baoyouqu said that Wanda’s cash flow “has been cut off.”

The company insisted that it has a strong asset base and has opened more than 50 Wanda Plaza shopping malls so far this year. It said that net assets exceeded $45.5 billion (RMB300 billion) in 2016, and will increase in 2017. And it said that revenues and cash flow will both exceed $30.3 billion. (RMB200 million) in 2017. The figures were unaudited and Wanda normally reports annual financial data in January.

Wanda also pushed back against the suggestion that a property company has no right to be in the business of exporting Chinese culture. Since acquiring AMC (in 2012) “Wanda has now screened over 160 Chinese films in overseas cinemas without government subsidies, accounting for 80% of the Chinese film industry’s international box office,” the company said.

Although it is contracted to sell a majority stake in its Qingdao Studios to Sunac China, another property developer, in order to reduce group borrowings, Wanda is still in charge at the studio project.

It said that it has opened a new backlot with street scenes resembling European locations and 1930s Shanghai.

“Designed under the theme of cinema for nostalgia, the location meets the demands for shooting certain scenes in films and provides modern commercial services and offices. The location has revived the scenes of the neighborhoods from the past through pebbled walkways, detailed designs and decorative green plants,” it said on its website.