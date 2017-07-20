Wanda Boss Clarifies Debt Position as Sentiment Turns Against Deal Makers

Wang Jianlin, founder and chairman of China’s Dalian Wanda, Thursday moved to reassure financial markets about his company’s solvency. But there is a growing swell of discontent with financial excess.

“Once the transaction with Sunac and R&F Properties is completed, Wanda Commercial will have nearly $29 billion (RMB200 billion) in loans plus bonds. We have decided to pay off most of our bank loans.

With cash of $14.5 billion (RMB100 billion) on the books and $9.9 billion (RMB68 billion) to be received from this transaction, Wanda Commercial has approximately $24.6 billion (RMB170 billion) in cash,” he said in a statement. “Wanda also has $18.8 billion (RMB130 billion) of for-sale property inventory. By selling all of them, Wanda Commercial can recover tens of billions.”

“The deal with Sunac and R&F will bring forth a significant reduction in our liabilities and extensive recovery of cash. The signing of the agreement also signifies that Wanda’s commercial and cultural tourism operations have embarked into a new era of “asset-light” brand management. In today’s China, perhaps Wanda is the only enterprise that can achieve economies of scale and make a profit through managing commercial centers and cultural tourism brands,” Wang said.

The financial clarifications may go some way to reassuring investors in the listed properties subsidiary, but multiple questions remain. These include the strange goings on ahead of a Wednesday press conference introducing R&F into a deal that had been announced with just Sunac a week earlier, to the reason for the changed pricing of the hotels and tourism assets being sold. And more fundamentally, there remain questions about how much Wanda’s relations with government can be repaired.

From being a company seen to be doing government bidding, such as bringing world soccer to China, Wanda now appears to be being punished and shamed for its aggressive overseas deal-making, which appears to have breached capital control rules.

Chinese media is now making much play of a show recently broadcast by China Central Television, in which a commentator said that some Chinese acquisitions of European soccer teams were akin to money laundering.

“They were not meant to invest money for profit, but to move money abroad,” said Yin Zhongli, a prominent researcher, speaking on CCTV on Tuesday.

Wanda owns 20% of Spain’s Atletico Madrid and last year became a leading sponsor of FIFA, the organization that runs world soccer. Another Chinese company Rossoneri, which bought control of AC Milan from Silvio Berlusconi, was one for the five companies, along with Wanda, that appeared to have become persona non grata for the Chinese banking sector.

Criticism of dealmakers also grew over the weekend when Tencent co-founder Zeng Liqing described tech and entertainment conglomerate LeShi as a “Ponzi scheme.” LeShi is part of LeEco, which has also grown through rapid dealmaking, and is currently wrestling with debts bought on by over-rapid expansion.