Sony Pictures Cuts Losses as Group Profits Surge

Sony Pictures reduced its losses in the three months to June, but remained in the red. Sales at Sony’s film and TV operations were up 12% at JPY203 billion ($1.85 billion).

Revealing its figures for the first quarter of the April to March financial year, parent company, Sony Corporation said Tuesday that net profits nearly quadrupled in the three months to June. Net profits hit JPY 80.9 billion ($722 million), compared with JPY21.2 billion ($193 million) in the same period last year. Sales revenue was up a healthy 15% to $16.6 billion.

Operating losses at Sony’s Pictures Division, which spans film and TV, reduced from JPY10.6 billion ($96 million) to JPY9.5 billion ($86 million). The group said that the division’s revenue increased from JPY183 billion ($1.66 billion) to JPY203 billion. That was a 12% increase in Japanese currency, but a 9% increase in dollar terms.

Sony explained that pictures division revenue was boosted by television productions, especially licensing fees for “The Last Tycoon” and “Better Call Saul,” and from its TV channels. But it said that the movie side saw figures decline compared with a strong equivalent period in 2016 when it released “The Angry Birds Movie.” Pre-release marketing costs for “Spider-Man: Homecoming” also added to the net losses in the April-June quarter.

On Monday, the group announced that Sony Pictures Television is to buy a substantial majority stake in U.S.-based, English-language anime platform Funimation.

Sony’s music division, which now spans Sony Music Entertainment and Sony/ ATV Music Publishing, saw revenues increase from JPY142 billion ($1.29 billion) to JPY169 billion ($1.54 billion), a 12% increase when reported in Japanese Yen. The division’s net profits increased from JPY15.9 billion ($145 million) to JPY25 billion ($227 million), up 58%.

In April, when the group reported full year results for the 2016-17 financial year, Sony revised up its forecast for current year revenues. It gave guidance of JPY8 trillion in revenues ($72.7 billion) and gave guidance of JPY255 billion ($2.31 billion) for net income to shareholders. This time it tweaked its forecast of revenues upwards by 4%, but left unchanged the net income figure.

For the year to March 2017, Sony reported net income of JPY73.3 billion ($666 million.) In 2016-17 the Pictures division reported a net loss of JPY80.5 billion (reported in dollars as $719 million). In large measure that reflected a $962 million write down of impaired goodwill at the movie studio.