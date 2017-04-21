Japan’s Sony says that it expects to reveal net profits of $620 million (JPY73 billion) for the financial year to March 2017. That represents a tripling of its previous forecast, which stood at $222 million (JPY26 billion,) but is still only half of what the electronics and entertainment giant made in 2015-16, when it scored $1.26 billion (JPY148 billion.)

The company is expected to announce its full year results on Friday next week. It issued the revised forecast today, having previously provided guidance in February. The company left unchanged the gross revenue forecast, at $65 billion (JPY7.6 trillion.)

The company said since February it anticipated improvements in all divisions, with the exception of its components business.

“The primary reasons for the upward revision… are expected decreases in amortization of deferred insurance acquisition costs and other costs in the financial services segment and lower costs than anticipated in February in the other segments, particularly semiconductors,” the company said in advice to the Tokyo and New York stock markets.