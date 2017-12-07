You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Shanghai Disney's Toy Story Land to Open in April

Shanghai Disney Resort says that Shanghai Disneyland’s seventh themed land, Disney Toy Story Land, will open in April next year.

The new land is based on the Pixar “Toy Story” films. Disney describes it as “a high-spirited, colorful world where guests will feel as if they’ve been shrunk down to the size of their favorite Toy Story toys. It includes three new attractions – Slinky Dog Spin, Rex’s Racer, Woody’s Round-Up, a uniquely themed character greeting area, Meeting Post, and shopping and dining experiences, Al’s Toy Barn and Toy Box Cafe.

Construction began in November 2016 and is largely complete. A period of testing has begun. That will be followed by a trial operations period, which will allow invited participants to experience attractions, entertainment and dining on select dates.

Staff recruitment is now under way, ahead of the public opening on April 26, 2018. That is two years after the commercial elements of the resort opened, and some 21 months after the opening of the main theme park.

