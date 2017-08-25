Samsung Boss Lee Jae-Yong is Jailed for Five Years

Asia Bureau Chief
Lee Jae-yongSouth Korean Lee Jae-yong arrives
POOL/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

Lee Jae-yong, heir apparent and de facto chief of global electronics giant Samsung, was jailed on Friday for five years. A Korean court found him guilty of corruption in a case linked to the deposed president Park Geun-hye.

Lee was accused of making $36 million of illegal payments to a charitable foundation controlled by Park’s close friend Choi Soon-sil. In return, he was alleged to have received political favors that included the ability to restructure Samsung’s obscure shareholding structure and help the Lee family maintain control. Lee denied all charges, and his lawyer said that he will appeal against the ruling.

The court ruling is seen as a high-profile slap down for the chaebols or multi-disciplinary conglomerates that dominate Korean business and have long maintained cosy relationships with government.

The Lee family is also related to the founders of CJ Group, the foods to entertainment conglomerate that controls Korea’s largest film and TV businesses CJ Entertainment and CJ E&M, as well as dominant cinema operator CJ-CGV.

As president, Park instituted a blacklist of entertainment talent who were not to receive government funding. She also leaned on CJ to make patriotic movies such as “Roaring Currents” and “Ode to My Father.”

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Biz News from Variety

    Loading
    ad