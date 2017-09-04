Oriental DreamWorks: Warner In Talks to Buy Universal Stake (Reports)

Universal is in talks to sell its stake in Oriental DreamWorks, the China-based joint venture animation company, according to reports.

The Financial Times reported Monday that Universal has held discussions to dispose of the 45% stake in the venture that it inherited when Comcast acquired DreamWorks Animation last year. The majority 55% holding is owned by Chinese investment and media group China Media Capital.

The report says that Universal and CMC have disagreed over strategy at the animation company and that it could be scaled down. Universal has its own access to animation production and may have greater priorities in China than a minority interest in an animation studio that has produced only one feature movie, “Kung Fu Panda 3.”

