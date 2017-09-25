New MPA Boss Charles Rivkin to Open U.S.-China Film Summit

Incoming Motion Picture Association president, Charles Rivkin will give the opening address at the annual U.S.-China Film Summit, organized by the Asia Society.

Rivkin recently took over at the head of the MPA, replacing Chris Dodd. He arrives at a time when the relationship between Hollywood and China has been shaken by the halting of mergers and acquisitions, and during the ongoing negotiations covering China’s import quotas, distribution conditions and revenues sharing.

Other confirmed speakers include Miao Xiaotian, president of China Film Coproduction Corp, Fox International Productions’ chief Tomas Jegeus, Lionsgate’s WendyReeds and Catherine Zhang, director of international content creation at streaming service Youku Tudou.

The event will be held at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles on Nov. 1. It will be followed by a gala dinner. Leading film maker Feng Xiaogang and Yu Dong, founder of Bona Film Group will both receive honors at the dinner.

“Despite economic and political challenges in the past year, Hollywood and China have forged ahead with new models of collaboration,” said Asia Society, executive VP Tom Nagorski.

Seminar topics include how the Hollywood studios are now shaping clearer China strategies; how “Fast and Furious” and “Wolf Warriors” became hit franchises; and the emergence of an indie film sector capable of attracting finance and audiences.

The summit will also host screenings of Feng’s latest film “Youth,” and smash hit “Wolf Warriors II.”

Asia Society Southern California produces the Film Summit in cooperation with Beijing Film Academy, and has additional support from the Motion Picture Association of America, the Producers Guild of America, the Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment, USC US-China Institute, and the Hong Kong Association of Southern California.