MM2 Pays $133 Million For Stake in Singapore’s Golden Village Cinema Chain

Singaporean media mini conglomerate mm2 Asia is buying the 50% stake in the Golden Village theater chain currently owned by Australia’s Village Roadshow. It disclosed a price of US$133 million (S$184 million) for half of the company.

Golden Village is Singapore’s leading cinema chain, currently operating 11 multiplexes of different sizes across the island state. It also acts as a distributor, both acquiring titles and jointly distributing others with Singapore’s independent distributors.

The company was established 25 years ago as a joint venture between Hong Kong’s Golden Harvest and Australia’s Village Roadshow. After the sale GV will become a joint venture with Orange Sky Golden Harvest, the successor company to Golden Harvest.

MM2 said that the purchase price was calculated as a multiple of 10.5 times net profits. It reasoned that the acquisition is “in line with the (mm2’s) overarching strategy to further strengthen its presence in the downstream value chain of film distribution.

Headed by Melvin Ang, MM2 has expanded rapidly from film and TV production in Malaysia and Singapore into cinema ownership. It has acquired two smaller cinema chains in Malaysia. It listed on the Singapore stock market in late 2014. In recent weeks it announced plans to give one of its subsidiaries UnUsUaL an IPO and a separate stock listing.