Net losses of $913 million at Sony’s Pictures division held the electronics giant’s profits to JPY19.6 billion in the three months to December, the third quarter of its financial year.

Overall, the group saw revenues decline by 7% to $20.7 billion and net profits trimmed to $130 million ((JPY15.6 billion.)

The deficit at the pictures division largely reflected a non-cash loss that the group warned of earlier this week. Most of the $962 million write down was a reduction in the value of goodwill carried in the accounts since the 1989 acquisition of Columbia Pictures.

Sales and operating income at the pictures division showed a 5% drop from $2.16 billion to $2.06 billion. The operating loss of $913 million at the division, compared with an operating profit of $168 million in the same quarter of the 2015-16 result.

The pictures division write down will have an impact on the group’s results for the full year to March. Sony issued a new forecast of its 2016-17 results showing the top line sales and operating revenue growing by 7% to JPY76 trillion compared with its previous forecast in November 2016. However its forecast of net income is reduced to just JPY26 billion. That is a 55% reduction since its November forecast and an even bigger tumbe from the JPY148 billion it reported in 2015-16.

