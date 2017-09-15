Lachlan Murdoch, Bruce Gordon Challenge CBS With Full Bid for Australia’s Ten

Lachlan Murdoch and Bruce Gordon have launched a formal bid for Australia’s distressed Ten Network. The bid is a direct challenge to the proposed acquisition by CBS Corp. of Ten from financial administrators.

The bid, made by Murdoch’s Illyria investment company and Gordon’s Birketu, follows a successful court challenge announced on Tuesday to the CBS rescue that had been proposed last month. The court ruling delayed a vote on the CBS proposal by creditors. But the Illyria-Birketu bid may be ruled as inadmissible by a court, as the bid missed an Aug. 25 deadline.

Significantly, the Illyria-Birketu bid also follows the passage this week of new media laws that will relax rules on cross media ownership and media plurality. Murdoch’s News Corp. is already the dominant media group in Australia. Lachlan Murdoch is executive chairman of 21st Century Fox.

According to Australian media sources, the Illyria-Birketu bid puts more cash on the table for creditors. CBS, which is Ten’s biggest creditor, had offered A$32 million (US$25.5 million). In an earlier informal offer, Illyria-Birketu had previously offered A$35 million (US$28 million). The new takeover offer includes A$55 million (US$44 million).

Unlike the American offer, which would give CBS outright ownership, the Illyria-Birketu bid proposes returning 25% of Ten’s equity to existing shareholders. The pair also say that Ten could in time be refloated on the Australian Stock Exchange.

Ten was forced into administration earlier this year after media moguls Murdoch, Gordon and James Packer withdrew their guarantees to provide credit to the company. It is Australia’s third ranking free-to-air broadcast group.

The CBS bid was approved by administrators KordaMentha. According to a second report published by the administrators, Illyria and Birketu would renegotiate leases on three of Ten’s studios. Job losses may follow, especially if Ten’s news operations are combined with those of Sky. CBS has promised that jobs will not be cut.