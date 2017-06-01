Japan’s Studio Ghibli to Build ‘Tortoro’ Park

Japan Correspondent
Studio Ghibli: Building 'Tortoro Park in
Courtesy of Studio Ghibli

Iconic Japanese animation firm, Studio Ghibli and the government of Nagoya’s Aichi Prefecture, are to build a park based on “My Neighbor Totoro,” the 1988 classic anime by Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki. The site will be part of a 200-hectare park previously used for the Expo 2005 world exposition. The park is scheduled to open in summer 2020.

Veteran Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki and Aichi governor Hideaki Omura unveiled the plans, but gave no details on cost or financing.

Studio Ghibli already manages a popular museum in the Tokyo suburb of Mitaka dedicated to Miyazaki and other Ghibli animators.

Aichi and Studio Ghibli collaborated on a Studio Ghibli exhibition in 2015 that was part of a larger prefecture-sponsored fair, and the precursor of the new partnership.

