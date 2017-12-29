Japan Regulators Accuse Talent Agencies of Bullying

By

Japan Correspondent

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of SMAP

Japan’s Fair Trade Commission has found standard practices at entertainment and sports talent management companies breach local anti-trust laws.

In a draft report released to the media on Friday, an expert panel commissioned by the FTC cited restrictions that prevent talent from leaving the agencies or selling their services elsewhere.

In response, the panel does not propose new laws, but rather stricter enforcement of current anti-trust statutes. It will hold another meeting in February and issue a final report in Spring 2018.

One example cited involved music mega-group SMAP, whose five members not only sold millions of records as a pop ensemble and were also staples on TV, in films, and other media for more than two decades. When four members decided to leave Johnny & Associates, to follow a manager who had gone independent, they were forced to reconsider. In January last year, SMAP issued an apology on national TV for “worrying fans.” After a public outcry over agency bullying, the group finally disbanded in December, 2016.

More Biz

  • Japan Regulators Accuse Talent Agencies of

    Japan Regulators Accuse Talent Agencies of Bullying

    Japan’s Fair Trade Commission has found standard practices at entertainment and sports talent management companies breach local anti-trust laws. In a draft report released to the media on Friday, an expert panel commissioned by the FTC cited restrictions that prevent talent from leaving the agencies or selling their services elsewhere. In response, the panel does not propose new laws, […]

  • Wang Jianlin Wanda Group

    Wanda to Slash Internet Division (Reports)

    Japan’s Fair Trade Commission has found standard practices at entertainment and sports talent management companies breach local anti-trust laws. In a draft report released to the media on Friday, an expert panel commissioned by the FTC cited restrictions that prevent talent from leaving the agencies or selling their services elsewhere. In response, the panel does not propose new laws, […]

  • Court Seizes Assets of LeEco Boss

    China Court Seizes Assets of LeEco Boss Jia Yueting

    Japan’s Fair Trade Commission has found standard practices at entertainment and sports talent management companies breach local anti-trust laws. In a draft report released to the media on Friday, an expert panel commissioned by the FTC cited restrictions that prevent talent from leaving the agencies or selling their services elsewhere. In response, the panel does not propose new laws, […]

  • 'xXx: The Return of Xander Cage'

    Vin Diesel Tops Forbes List of 2017's Top-Grossing Actor

    Japan’s Fair Trade Commission has found standard practices at entertainment and sports talent management companies breach local anti-trust laws. In a draft report released to the media on Friday, an expert panel commissioned by the FTC cited restrictions that prevent talent from leaving the agencies or selling their services elsewhere. In response, the panel does not propose new laws, […]

  • TickBox Fights Back Against Major Studios'

    TickBox Fights Back Against Major Studios' Shutdown Threat

    Japan’s Fair Trade Commission has found standard practices at entertainment and sports talent management companies breach local anti-trust laws. In a draft report released to the media on Friday, an expert panel commissioned by the FTC cited restrictions that prevent talent from leaving the agencies or selling their services elsewhere. In response, the panel does not propose new laws, […]

  • Hedge Fund Adviser Keith Wellner to

    Hedge Fund Adviser Pleads Guilty in David Bergstein Fraud Case

    Japan’s Fair Trade Commission has found standard practices at entertainment and sports talent management companies breach local anti-trust laws. In a draft report released to the media on Friday, an expert panel commissioned by the FTC cited restrictions that prevent talent from leaving the agencies or selling their services elsewhere. In response, the panel does not propose new laws, […]

  • The Edge, Adam Clayton and Bono

    U2 Tops Pollstar’s Year-End Touring Chart With $316 Million Gross, Veteran Male Acts Dominate Top 20

    Japan’s Fair Trade Commission has found standard practices at entertainment and sports talent management companies breach local anti-trust laws. In a draft report released to the media on Friday, an expert panel commissioned by the FTC cited restrictions that prevent talent from leaving the agencies or selling their services elsewhere. In response, the panel does not propose new laws, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad