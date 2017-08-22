MPA Wins Copyright Case Against China’s Xunlei

A Chinese court has found Xunlei Networking Technologies guilty of copyright infringement. The civil law case was brought by the Hollywood studios under the banner of the Motion Picture Association and started in 2015.

The Shenzhen court found that that company did not have authorization to provide links to studio movie and TV titles on its f.xunlei.com and kuai.xunlei.com websites. It awarded damages of some $210,000 and legal costs of $24,000.

“The legitimate Chinese film and television industry has worked hard to provide audiences with a wide range of legal options for their audio-visual entertainment – a marketplace that has flourished because of the rights afforded to copyright owners under the law,” said the MPA’s Asia Pacific president and managing director Mike Ellis. “We will continue to work with our local partners in China to help promote and protect the legitimate marketplace for films and television content.”

