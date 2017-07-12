China’s Wanda Lending $4.3 Billion to Buyer in Theme Parks Sale

Dalian Wanda is to lend $4.29 billion (RMB26.6 billion) to Sunac China, the property developer which was announced as a buyer of Wanda’s theme park business and part of its hotels portfolio.

The details emerged in a regulatory filing made by Sunac before its Hong Kong-listed shares resumed trading. The shares rose by 13% on Tuesday and were barely changed on Wednesday, when they closed at HK$16.80.

Sunac will pay $5 billion from its own pocket. But the balance is to come from a three-year loan enabled by Wanda.

“(Wanda) shall procure for a loan in the total amount of RMB29,600,000,000 to be advanced to (Sunac) through (a) designated bank with a term of three years at the bank’s three-year benchmark interest rate,” the filing said. The filing did not disclose the bank’s identity or reveal any kind of surety for the loan.

Typically, vendor financing of this sort is used when the buyer does not have the financial resources to make the deal, or when the seller has higher expectations of the businesses being sold than the buyer’s bankers.

In this case, it may also mean that Sunac is making use of Wanda’s better credit rating to reduce the price to Sunac of going ahead with the deal by as much as $100 million.

The states objective of the parks and hotels sale is to reduce Wanda’s borrowings, which have recently come under scrutiny from government regulators. But the maneuver may mean that Wanda does not cut its debt pile by as much as seemed possible when the deal was announced. That is particularly true if the scheme turns out to be a so-called entrusted loan, where the bank collects fees, but the loan remains on the books of the lending company.

Chinese regulators have recently been trying to reduce size of the shadow banking sector in general, and particularly the volume of entrusted loans in the financial system. Such deals do little to overall reduce levels of indebtedness, but instead relocate it. They also increase the complexity of lending and the interconnectedness of companies, which could trigger a domino effect in the case of a major default or corporate collapse.