China’s Wanda Hits Back at Rumors With Lawsuits

China’s Dalian Wanda says that it has successfully begun legal proceedings against media and individuals recently involved in spreading misinformation.

“Regarding the malicious rumors that have recently been fabricated and spread with respect to the chairman of the Dalian Wanda Group, Mr. Wang Jianlin, Wanda has filed lawsuits against the responsible rumormongers on Sept. 5th in Chinese courts holding the proper jurisdiction, and the courts have accepted the lawsuits,” it said in a statement Wednesday.

Among those being pursued are WeChat (social media) accounts including Financial Bread, Dimeng Smart Transportation, New People Magazine, Three Board of Telecommunications, and Weibo (blogs) including Coyote-Abraham, Asia News Weekly, Shangqizhuang, Peaceful Mouth, Wu Xiaowei, and Iebrun. It is seeking apologies and compensation of RMB5 million ($750,000) from each.

The company said that it is also considering filing a lawsuit in the U.S. against another company Boxun as a measure against overseas rumormongers. It would seek compensation of $2 million.

Wanda says that recent Chinese legal precedents define online defamation as posts that have been clicked and read more than 5,000 times or generated more than 500 reposts.

“Wanda Group is not only pursuing economic and criminal charges against rumormongers and defending its dignity, but also using legal measures to issue a warning to media outlets lacking ethics or basic moral standards as well as to help create a cleaner Internet environment,” the statement concluded.