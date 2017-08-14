China’s State Media Takes Aim at Wanda, LeEco

The People’s Daily, the most authoritative organ of Chinese state media, has attacked entertainment conglomerates Dalian Wanda and LeEco for endangering the financial system.

In an opinion piece published on Monday, the People’s Daily said that China is working to avoid a financial crisis similar to the ones that Japan, the U.S. and Europe. And to achieve that “deleveraging… has become the new normal.”

It reminded readers that finance is like water that is necessary to make the real economy grow. But it warned that companies should not put the cart before the horse.

“Deleveraging, unlocking idle funds and curbing asset bubbles are important for not only reversing the fund flows towards the real economy and fixing imbalances in the economic structure, but also for preventing systemic financial risks,” it said.

With that perspective as justification, the Communist Party mouthpiece blasted at Wanda and LeEco.

Naming, LeEco co-founder Jia Yueting personally, the editorial said that LeEco had concocted tales in order to drive up valuations and keep borrowing flowing. “The stories should have ended earlier,” it thundered.

Wanda, which previously had close government connections, came off with a slightly less serious tongue lashing. The paper said that Wanda’s $9 billion asset sale, marks the end of “barbarous expansion.” Wanda’s asset light strategy, announced in 2015 was the right path, and the latest steps should be more resolute.

Wanda, insurer Anbang, conglomerate Fosun and airlines to property group HNA are among a group which the People’s Daily calls “gray rhinos.” The term is a reference to large and dangerous beasts that have been hiding in plain sight, and which if left unchecked could cause a rampage.