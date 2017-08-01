China’s Wanda Hires PR Agency for Global Communications Offensive

Under-fire Chinese conglomerate, Dalian Wanda has appointed Hill+Knowlton Strategies to oversee its worldwide public relations. It is the first time that the property to entertainment giant has hired an agency of record to cover all its global communications.

The appointment comes at a time when Wanda’s image has recently been dented by a series of setbacks to its previously expansionist strategy. These reversals, which include a halt of bank lending to six of Wanda’s operations, appear to have been sparked by moves from the highest levels of the Chinese government to rein in a handful of high-profile and acquisitive conglomerates.

“Wanda Group has appointed H+K to manage its global public relations and communications strategy, covering overall brand building as well as specific in-market projects,” the agency said. There was no mention of crisis PR, and a statement from Hill+Knowlton’s top executive avoided discussion of Wanda’s recent moves to pare group debt through asset disposals.

“We are looking forward to partnering with Wanda Group as it leverages its incredible reputation and agility to aggressively reposition itself as one of the fastest growing international entertainment businesses. Jack Martin, Hill+Knowlton global chairman and CEO.

Ad industry publication, Campaign noted that Hill+Knowlton had previously worked for Wanda on content creation and management its Facebook site. Facebook is not available within China.

As Wanda has expanded from a base in commercial property development in China into a conglomerate with a growing focus on tourism, leisure and entertainment, it has been seen as one of the Chinese groups with the strongest political connections. Its overseas expansions, which include the acquisition of Legendary Entertainment and the AMC, Odeon-UCI, and Hoyts cinema chains, were widely assumed to have the blessing of authorities in Beijing.

In late 2016, Chinese authorities introduced capital controls partly intended to stem net outflows of capital at a time when the Chinese currency was weak against the U.S. dollar. In recent weeks, banking restrictions have been imposed on Wanda, apparently for breaching those capital restrictions.

In mid-July, Wanda announced that it was to sell off a large portion of its tourism assets in China and a portfolio of 77 hotels for some $9 billion. Wanda chairman, Wang Jianlin said that the disposals will sharply reduce group borrowings. He has also pointed to a redirected corporate strategy that will increasingly focus on developments within China.