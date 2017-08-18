China Makes it Official, Formalizes Overseas Acquisitions Restrictions

So now it is official. The brakes are on as far as Chinese investments in film, entertainment, sports and hotels are concerned.

In documents and statements issued on Friday by the National Development and Reform Commission and by the State Council (document in Chinese), the Chinese government explained its crackdown on overseas mergers and acquisitions. In the past, it has characterized some deals in the entertainment sector as “irrational.”

Sometimes known as the state planner, the NRDC published three categories of overseas investment. Those which are banned (sex and gambling industries, and core military technology); those which are restricted; and those which are to be encouraged. Property, film, entertainment, sports, hotels and obsolete equipment were named in the “restricted” category. That means any proposed deal will have to endure new levels of scrutiny.

Companies including Dalian Wanda and Fosun International have been involved in all of those categories. Wanda recently suffered further problems when the government ordered banks to cease lending to many of its foreign operations. The giant group, which was China’s biggest investor in Hollywood, responded by selling $9 billion of leisure and hotel assets in China.

Falling into the “encouraged” category are those deals which support the Belt and Road Initiative, China’s massive overseas infrastructure and network building plan. The outreach scheme, previously named One Belt One Road, is frequently likened to a new Silk Road. Other investments that are encouraged are those that promote Chinese technical standards.

“Profound changes are taking place in international and domestic situations, and Chinese enterprises face not just relatively good opportunities but also various risks and challenges in overseas investments,” the State Council said.

The movement against overseas dealing began last year with the incremental introduction of capital outflow restrictions and greater deal scrutiny. While high-priced individual deals may have caught the eye of regulators, the process was likely sparked by macro-economic concerns — about debt and currency — and attempts to rein in volatility and markets.

“Some companies focused on property rather than the real economy, which, instead of boosting the domestic economy, triggered capital outflows and shook financial security,” the State Council said.

Deal flow this year across many sectors has reduced considerably. But recent data points to overseas deals by private sector companies falling even more sharply, and deals by state-owned enterprises accelerating.