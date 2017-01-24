Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba announced a 54% increase in revenue for the third quarter of its financial year, with the group total hitting $7.67 billion. Within that its media and entertainment increased by 273% to $585 million.

Net income for the group was $2.47 billion, with adjusted EBITDA of $3.89 billion. That gave earnings per share above market expectations at $1 per share or non-GAAP EPS of $1.30. According to a poll of 26 financial analysts who follow the company, Alibaba had been expected to report non-GAAP quarterly earnings of $1.23 per share.

The post-Christmas, pre-Chinese New Year period has also been a busy one for Alibaba. In alate December, the company said that it would invest some $7.2 billion in the entertainment sector. That funding pledge followed an executive purge in December at movie-making arm Alibaba Pictures. Chairman and CEO roles were both handed to Yu Yongfu, a financial and technical executive who has had a meteoric rise since joining Alibaba in 2014.

Executive chairman, Jack Ma was one of the first foreign business leaders to meet Donald Trump. Ma promied to support one million job creations in the U.S.. He followed that in Davos with the announcement of a long-term deal with the International Olympic Committee. That will see Alibaba provide cloud computing, technical services to the Olympic Channel, and launch a dedicated e-commerce platform for the Olympic Games.

This month, the group also agreed to pay $2.6 million for Chinese department stores group Intime. That is a case of an online retailer moving into the offline sector that it has shaken up through its combination of technology, ubiquity and financial muscle.

Alibaba shares are traded in ADR form on the New York Stock Exchange. They closed at $98.41, up 2.5% on Monday. Pre-market trading in New York on Tuesday morning pointed to a further rise of over 1%.

More to follow.