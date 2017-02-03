L.A. producers heading north can stop short of Vancouver and savor Washington State’s 35% rebate on qualified spend.

Known in its early days for its forests and lumberjack culture, the Evergreen State evolved to became an aviation pioneer in the 20th century with the emergence of Boeing, and more recently a tech hub that’s home to Amazon and Microsoft – not to mention Starbucks.

Other advantages include a savvy crew base and a diverse array of shooting locales. Among them: temperate rainforests, a long Pacific coastline, the Cascade Mountains, and even arid deserts in the state’s interior that are suitable for shooting westerns.

Metropolitan scenes can be filmed in bustling Seattle, with the still-futuristic-looking Space Needle looming in the background if a scene calls for it.

Washington’s basic rebate is 30% on qualified spend for film and TV. It rises to 35% for television shows with six or more episodes and includes both resident above-the-line and below-the-line. For non-resident below-the-line the rebate tops out at 15%.

Minimum spend has to be $500,000 for film projects and $300,000 per episode for television.

Recent projects shot in Washington state include the ongoing Amazon TV series “The Man in the High Castle,” the “Twin Peaks” TV series (both the early 90’s version and the newest iteration), the series “Z Nation,” and features “Captain Fantastic” (2015) and “Fifty Shades of Gray” (2015).

