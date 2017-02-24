The tropical island nation of Trinidad and Tobago in the southern Caribbean offers locations rich with old-world colonial architecture alongside its beach and jungle landscapes, but even more enticing for international producers is the country’s hefty cash rebate of up to 35% on qualified local expenditures, as well as an additional 20% cash rebate for local labor costs.

Trinidad and Tobago has long fostered its own home-grown film cultures, and the rebates are designed to boost the local infrastructure and bring in productions from Hollywood and around the world.

Also known as the birthplace of Calypso, the islands present a wide variety of shooting locales, many with stunning coastlines and ocean views. A busy international airport makes access easy from North and South America and Europe.

Incentive specifics are as follows:

Up to 55% cash rebate on local labor costs

Up to 35% cash rebate on local expenditures

The maximum spend is pegged at $100,000.

There is an overall project cap of $8 million.

Productions that have recently shot in Trinidad and Tobago include “Learning to Breathe” (2016), “Bazodee” (2016). “This Love” (2015), “Home Again” (2012), and “Little Boy Blue” (2011).

