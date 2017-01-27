Thailand, with a 15% tax rebate against qualified spend, has a long history of as the leading location for filming in Southeast Asia, and the Thailand Film Commission operates a one-stop service center for issuing permits, which can be obtained in three to 14 days, depending on the nature of the project.

Well known for its physical beauty, friendly people, bustling night life, and exotic atmosphere, Thailand also will also add a 3% bonus to the rebate on the hire of key Thai personnel, and a 2% bonus for the promotion of Thai tourism.

Foreign filmmakers are required to hire a local coordinator (company or individual) that is officially registered with the film and tourism offices. That coordinator will represent the foreign filmmaker for obtaining the permits, which enable shooting throughout the country. However, separate permits are required for specific locations such as national parks.

Payment for the services of a local coordinator is agreed to between the coordinator and the filmmaker. The Thailand Film Office has no involvement in this arrangement and does not set rates for services provided.

Projects that have recently shot in the Kingdom of Thailand include: “Gold” (2016), “Mechanic: Resurrection” (2016), “No Escape” (2015), “Only God Forgives” (2013), “The Railway Man” (2013), “The Impossible” (2012), and “The Hangover Part II” (2011).

Incenitves 15% Rebate 3% Bonus rebate on the hire of key Thai personnel 2% Bonus rebate for the promotion of Thai tourism