With the Great Smokey Mountains rising to the east and the Mississippi River flowing to the west, the picturesque state of Tennessee attracts lots of filming activity with its mix of picturesque locations and its 25% grant on qualified spend.

Tennessee boasts another major asset: it also happens to be a major music center. Its capital, Nashville, is the home base of country music. It boasts multiple recording studios, record label headquarters, music agents, artist residences – and, of course, Opryland.

Plus, the state is home to two major artist-based theme parks: Dollywood, owned by entertainer Dolly Parton and Herschend Family Entertainment, which is located in the Knoxville area; and Graceland, the Memphis mansion once owned by Elvis Presley.

Tennessee offers producers a 25% grant on qualified local spend, which includes both resident above-the-line and below-the-line expenditures. The minimum spend per project is $200,000, with the compensation cap set at $250,000.

Recent productions that traveled to Tennessee include “Dog Years” (2017); the ongoing TV series “Nashville,” which started shooting there in 2013; TV series “Still the King,” which began in 2016; TV series “Quarry,” also at 2106 starter; “I’m Not Ashamed” (2016); “42” (2013); “Identity Theft” (2013); and “Stoker” (2013).

