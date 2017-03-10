With its multiethnic and multicultural population, spectacular landscapes, diverse and unique flora and fauna, South Africa offers multiple assets to filmmakers. The country also boasts an extensive production infrastructure and a deep and experienced crew base.

But most of all, a generous rebate of up to 25% on qualified spend sweetens the appeal and closes the deal for many producers from around the world.

The country’s two main production centers – Johannesburg and Cape Town – both offer unique advantages, including modern soundstages that can accommodate productions of many sizes.

In addition, English is the working language of South Africa’s filmmaking community. And while local currency – the South African rand – has fallen upon hard times of late, that works to the advantage of film and TV producers flocking in from overseas to avail themselves of local goods, labor, and services that are cheap by their at-home standards.

Specifically, the rebate can range from 20% to 24% on qualified South African expenditures. The minimum spend for film is 12 million rand, which is about $910,000.

For post-production, the minimum spend is 1.5 million rand, or about $114,000. Bonus rebates are available if post expenditures exceed that amount.

At least four weeks of shooting time is required to qualify.

Recent films shot in South Africa include “Friend Request” (2016), “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” (2016), “The Brothers Grimsby” (2016), “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2015), “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015), and “Chappie” (2015).

TV projects shot there include “The Crown,” “Of Kings and Prophets,” and “Black Sails.”

Information courtesy of EP Financial Solutions, a production incentives consulting and financial services company.