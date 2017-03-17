The oldest city in Georgia, Savannah bursts with southern charm and atmospheric locations. Its cobblestone streets, historic buildings, and Bonaventure Cemetery – made famous by the novel and movie “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” – can add instant texture and production value to film and TV shoots. A 10% rebate on qualified spend on top of Georgia’s 20-30% transferable tax credit sweetens the allure.

Other film-friendly locations and landmarks in Savannah, Georgia’s original capital, include the Savannah River, the fountains of Forsyth Park, the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, and neighborhoods that seem frozen in their Southern past.

Specifically, Savannah provides a 10% rebate on qualified spend for film and TV pilots. The maximum rebate per TV episode is $25,000.

Producers must spend a minimum of $500,000 per movie and $400,000 per TV project. The project cap is $150,000 for film and $200,000 for television. At least 60% of filming days must take place within Chatham County.

Notable productions that have shot in Savannah include “Baywatch” (2017), “Gifted” (2017), “Live By Night” (2016), “The Birth of a Nation” (2016), “Z: The Beginning of Everything (TV Series, 2015 to the present), “Magic Mike XXL” (2015), “The Legend of Bagger Vance” (2000), “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” (1997), “Forrest Gump” (1994), “Cape Fear” (1991), and “Glory” (1989).

Information courtesy of EP Financial Solutions, a production incentives consulting and financial services company.