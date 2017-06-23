San Antonio Tax Rebate Can Be Added to Texas Cash Grant for Incentive Boost

Follow Us on Twitter @Variety
the prey Movie
Courtesy of Eliza Huang

In addition to numerous states, several U.S. cities are also offering incentives to lure film shoots. One of them, San Antonio, boasts a combination of history – Spanish colonial architecture, the Alamo – and an array of modern yet charming cityscapes that can serve as locations for films ranging from westerns to contemporary dramas. The city’s rebate of 7.5% can be added to the potential 22.5% Texas cash grant.

This story first appeared in the June 20, 2017 issue of Variety.

The Texas city boasts multiple sites that can contribute production value, including its bustling Riverwalk, a pioneering city planning project that has transformed an urban river into a ribbon of greenery sprinkled with restaurants, shops and promenades. Botanical gardens, the La Villita arts village and Unesco World Heritage mansions add to the charm.

Specifically, the rebate delivers 7.5 % on approved San Antonio spend. This is stackable with the 22.5% cash grant available from the state of Texas. The minimum San Antonio spend per project is $100,000. The maximum award available per project is $250,000.

Notable production that have made it to San Antonio include “The Prey” (2017), “Dead Awake” (2016), “Everybody Wants Some” (2016), “ the TV series “Friday Night Tykes” (which began in 2013), “Battleship” (2012), “Stop Loss” (2006), “Syriana” (2005), “Spy Kids 2” (2001), “Spy Kids” (2000) and “Miss Congeniality” (2000).

Incenitves
7.5% Rebate on approved San Antonio spending
22.5% Texas cash grant — can be stacked with San Antonio rebate
$100k Minimum San Antonio spend
Information courtesy of EP Financial Solutions, a production incentive consulting and financial services company.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Artisans News from Variety

    Loading
    ad