San Antonio Tax Rebate Can Be Added to Texas Cash Grant for Incentive Boost

In addition to numerous states, several U.S. cities are also offering incentives to lure film shoots. One of them, San Antonio, boasts a combination of history – Spanish colonial architecture, the Alamo – and an array of modern yet charming cityscapes that can serve as locations for films ranging from westerns to contemporary dramas. The city’s rebate of 7.5% can be added to the potential 22.5% Texas cash grant.

The Texas city boasts multiple sites that can contribute production value, including its bustling Riverwalk, a pioneering city planning project that has transformed an urban river into a ribbon of greenery sprinkled with restaurants, shops and promenades. Botanical gardens, the La Villita arts village and Unesco World Heritage mansions add to the charm.

Specifically, the rebate delivers 7.5 % on approved San Antonio spend. This is stackable with the 22.5% cash grant available from the state of Texas. The minimum San Antonio spend per project is $100,000. The maximum award available per project is $250,000.

Notable production that have made it to San Antonio include “The Prey” (2017), “Dead Awake” (2016), “Everybody Wants Some” (2016), “ the TV series “Friday Night Tykes” (which began in 2013), “Battleship” (2012), “Stop Loss” (2006), “Syriana” (2005), “Spy Kids 2” (2001), “Spy Kids” (2000) and “Miss Congeniality” (2000).

