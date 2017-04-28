Minnesota Offers Filmmakers Varied Landscapes and Cultural Activity

Home of the gargantuan Mall of America global shopping magnet, and a land of pristine landscapes, Minnesota also offers filmmakers modern urban skylines, pastoral farms, thousands of lakes and watersports, the renowned Guthrie Theater, the Walker Art Center – and a folksy vibe epitomized by native son Garrison Keillor’s iconic public radio show “A Prairie Home Companion.”

Last but not least, Minnesota’s so-called Snowbate incentive program provides a rebate of up to 25%.

For a minimum spend of $100,000, the rebate stands at 20%. If the spend rises to $1 million or more, the rebate rises to 25%. There’s a $100,000 compensation cap on non-resident above-the-line talent. Additionally, filmmakers and producers can avail themselves of regional incentives.

The incentive is available to feature films, documentaries, music videos, national TV programs or series, TV pilots, TV Commercials, internet projects and post-production-only projects. Full guidelines and application forms can be downloaded from the website of the Minnesota film and television office.

Recent film projects shot in the North Star State include “Wilson” (2017), “The House of Tomorrow” (2017), “A Stray” (2016), “I Am Not a Serial Killer” (2016) and “Dear White People” (2014). The TV series “Lady Dynamite,” which began airing in 2016, is also shooting in Minnesota.

