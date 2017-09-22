Oregon Lures Filming With Cash Rebates

Evergreen forests, snowcapped mountains, scenic coastlines, lush farmland, sand dunes and volcanoes all combine to make Oregon one of the most scenically diverse states in the country. Combine those lures with the charms of Portland, one of the friendliest cities in the U.S., and throw in a rebate of up to 20% on qualified spend, and you’ve got the perfect Hollywood-baiting formula.

Unlike some other jurisdictions, which offer a tax credit, Oregon issues a cash rebate.

One program, the Oregon Production Investment Fund (OPIF), rebates 20% of goods and services to Oregon-registered vendors and 10% of Oregon-based payroll. It applies to projects that spend a minimum of $1 million in Oregon for any single project or season of a series.

The Greenlight Oregon Labor Rebate returns 6.2% of payroll for which Oregon withholding applies. This scheme applies to single projects or season of a series spending a minimum of $1 million in Oregon, as well as to commercial production companies with an aggregate Oregon spend of $1M or more per calendar year.

Two other programs are available to local filmmakers: the Indigenous Oregon Production Investment Fund (IOPIF) and the Regional Oregon Production Investment Fund (ROPIF).

Recent Oregon productions include: “Lean on Pete” (2018), “I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore” (2017), “Green Room” (2015), “Wild” (2014), “Portlandia” (TV Series, 2011 – Present), “Grimm” (TV Series, 2011-2017), and “The Librarians (TV Series, 2014 – Present).

Incenitves 20% Rebate on qualified expenditures 10% Rebate on above- and below-the-line payroll $1m Minimum spend