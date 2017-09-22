Oregon Lures Filming With Cash Rebates

Follow Us on Twitter @Variety
Oregon Production Incentives Include 20% Rebate
Courtesy of Netflix

Evergreen forests, snowcapped mountains, scenic coastlines, lush farmland, sand dunes and volcanoes all combine to make Oregon one of the most scenically diverse states in the country. Combine those lures with the charms of Portland, one of the friendliest cities in the U.S., and throw in a rebate of up to 20% on qualified spend, and you’ve got the perfect Hollywood-baiting formula.

SEE MORE: From the September 20, 2017, issue of Variety

Unlike some other jurisdictions, which offer a tax credit, Oregon issues a cash rebate.

One program, the Oregon Production Investment Fund (OPIF), rebates 20% of goods and services to Oregon-registered vendors and 10% of Oregon-based payroll. It applies to projects that spend a minimum of $1 million in Oregon for any single project or season of a series.

The Greenlight Oregon Labor Rebate returns 6.2% of payroll for which Oregon withholding applies. This scheme applies to single projects or season of a series spending a minimum of $1 million in Oregon, as well as to commercial production companies with an aggregate Oregon spend of $1M or more per calendar year.

Two other programs are available to local filmmakers: the Indigenous Oregon Production Investment Fund (IOPIF) and the Regional Oregon Production Investment Fund (ROPIF).

Recent Oregon productions include: “Lean on Pete” (2018), “I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore” (2017), “Green Room” (2015), “Wild” (2014), “Portlandia” (TV Series, 2011 – Present), “Grimm” (TV Series, 2011-2017), and “The Librarians (TV Series, 2014 – Present).

Incenitves
20% Rebate on qualified expenditures
10% Rebate on above- and below-the-line payroll
$1m Minimum spend
Information courtesy of EP Financial Solutions, a production incentive consulting and financial services company.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Artisans News from Variety

    Loading
    ad