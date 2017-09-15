Scenery Lures Producers to Norway, 25% Rebate Keeps Them There

Downsizing
Home to some of the most captivating scenery on earth, Norway also offers filmmakers unique sights such as the natural fireworks of the aurora borealis, accessible glaciers, and the dramatic landscapes of its fjords, where the deep sea meets sheer rock walls. The Scandinavian country sweetens these enticements by throwing in a 25% rebate on qualified expenditures.

Norway also lures producers with widespread use of the English language and a highly skilled workforce. The generous rebate can provide some welcome relief in a land where living costs are high.

Specifically, the incentive provides a 25% rebate on qualified spend, including above-the-line and below-the-line expenditures.

The minimum budget required for films is 25 million Norwegian krone, or about $3.2 million. For television the amount is 10 million krone, or about $1.3 million. The minimum Norwegian spend is 2 million krone, or about $260,000.

The program includes no project cap. Applications must be received by the Norwegian Film Institute before start of production in Norway, and the approval process takes three to six weeks

Recent productions shooting in Norway include: season 2 of “Berlin Station” (2018); “Postcard Killings” 2018; “Mortal” (2018); “Downsizing” (2017); “The Snowman” (2017); “The Danish Girl” (2015) and “Ex Machina” (2014).

Incenitves
25% Rebate on qualified spending above and below the line
$3.2m Minimum spend for films
$1.3m Minimum spend for television
Information courtesy of EP Financial Solutions, a production incentive consulting and financial services company.

Marketplace

