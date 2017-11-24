You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

North Carolina’s 25% Rebate and Seasoned Crews Attract Hollywood

Variety Staff

CREDIT: Courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

With its mild temperatures, landscapes ranging from sandy coastlines to green mountains, and urban areas that offer both gritty and gentrified neighborhoods, the state of North Carolina has long lured filmmakers. The city of Wilmington on the state’s Atlantic coast – long a Mecca for Hollywood and Big Apple productions – boasts an attractive riverfront, seasoned crews and the second-largest stage space east of California. Plus, North Carolina entices with a 25% rebate on qualified spend.

The latest release to have lensed in the state is the extremely dark comedy “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” in which the Tar Heel State’s Appalachian Mountains offered a close replica of the Show-Me State’s Ozarks.

Specifically, North Carolina provides a 25% rebate on qualified expenditures in the state. The minimum spend required per feature film is $5 million. The minimum per television episode is $1 million.

There’s a project cap of $5 million per feature film, and $9 million for a season of television. The overall compensation cap is $1 million.

In addition to “Three Billboards,” recent features shot in North Carolina include “American Animals” (2018), “Dirty Dancing” (2017), “Bolden” (2017), and the TV series “Good Behavior,” which began shooting in 2016.

Incenitves
25% Rebate on qualified expenditures
$5m Minimum spend for film
$1m Minimum spend for TV ($9 million
project cap per TV season)
Information courtesy of EP Financial Solutions, a production incentive consulting and financial services company.

