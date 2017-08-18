Alongside Gamblers and Revelers, Nevada Lures Filmmakers With Financial Incentives

Las Vegas, that landmark of the American imagination, is known throughout the world as a destination for gambling and entertainment. But there’s more to the state of Nevada than Sin City – including abandoned mining towns, forgotten motels, stunning rock formations and sweeping desert landscapes. For filmmakers, the state offers a 15% transferable tax credit for all qualified production costs, as well as bonuses for qualifying productions.

Specifically, the incentive offers back 15% of the cumulative production costs. Broken down, this includes 15% on wages, salaries and fringe benefits for all Nevada residents hired on a production. For non-residents, the amount offered is 12%

A bonus of 5% is available on the cumulative qualified production costs if more than half of the below-the-line workers are Nevada residents. Plus, 5% is available if more than 50% of the filming days occur in a Nevada county in which, in each of the two years immediately preceding the date of application, qualified productions incurred less than $10 million in direct expenditures.

To qualify, a project must spend more than $500,000 on production in the state of Nevada. Qualified spend and production costs, including pre-production, incurred in Nevada must exceed 60% of the total.

The program has a project cap of $6 million per production. The program cap is $10 million.

Recent production shot in Nevada include “Sleepless” (2017), “Jason Bourne” (2016), “Southpaw” (2015), “Wild Card” (2015), “We Are Your Friends” (2015) and “Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2” (2015).

