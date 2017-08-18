Alongside Gamblers and Revelers, Nevada Lures Filmmakers With Financial Incentives

Follow Us on Twitter @Variety
MATT DAMON returns to his most
Photo Credit: Jasin Boland

Las Vegas, that landmark of the American imagination, is known throughout the world as a destination for gambling and entertainment. But there’s more to the state of Nevada than Sin City – including abandoned mining towns, forgotten motels, stunning rock formations and sweeping desert landscapes. For filmmakers, the state offers a 15% transferable tax credit for all qualified production costs, as well as bonuses for qualifying productions.

SEE MORE: From the August 15, 2017, issue of Variety

Specifically, the incentive offers back 15% of the cumulative production costs. Broken down, this includes 15% on wages, salaries and fringe benefits for all Nevada residents hired on a production. For non-residents, the amount offered is 12%

A bonus of 5% is available on the cumulative qualified production costs if more than half of the below-the-line workers are Nevada residents. Plus, 5% is available if more than 50% of the filming days occur in a Nevada county in which, in each of the two years immediately preceding the date of application, qualified productions incurred less than $10 million in direct expenditures.

To qualify, a project must spend more than $500,000 on production in the state of Nevada. Qualified spend and production costs, including pre-production, incurred in Nevada must exceed 60% of the total.

The program has a project cap of $6 million per production. The program cap is $10 million.

Recent production shot in Nevada include “Sleepless” (2017), “Jason Bourne” (2016), “Southpaw” (2015), “Wild Card” (2015), “We Are Your Friends” (2015) and “Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2” (2015).

Incenitves
15% Incentive on qualified production costs
5% Bonus for some types of projects
$6M Cap per production
Information courtesy of EP Financial Solutions, a production incentive consulting and financial services company.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Artisans News from Variety

    Loading
    ad