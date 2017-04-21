Although it’s only a speck in the Mediterranean, the tiny archipelago of Malta – long a tourist destination – has also lured major filmmakers over the years. In addition to a cash rebate of up to 27% on eligible expenditures, Malta attracts with its ocean views, azure waters, yacht harbors and wide assortment of historical structures.

Another advantage: an English-speaking population, a legacy of Malta’s years as part of the British Empire.

Malta is located between Sicily and the North African coast. Valetta, its capital, offers such locations as baroque palaces, ornate churches and numerous gardens. Air service is available to numerous major European cities.

The cash rebate on qualified expenditures ranges from 20% to 27% percent. The minimum spend to qualify is 100,000 euros, or about $106,000. There’s a compensation cap of 200,000 euros, or about $212,000.

Recent production that shot on Malta include “Murder on the Orient Express” (2017), “Renegades” (2017), “Assassin’s Creed” (2016), “The Promise” (2016), “13 Hours” (2016), “Risen” (2016), “By The Sea” (2015) and the HBO series “Game of Thrones.”

But shooting on Malta is not a recent phenomenon. Films shot there in the past include “The Da Vinci Code” (2006), “Munich” (2005), “Swept Away” (2002), “Gladiator” (2000) and “Casino Royale” (1967).

“Malta Story” (1953), set in Malta during World War II, also shot there, although “The Maltese Falcon” (1941), set in Francisco, did not.

