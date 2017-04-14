Producers considering locations for projects portraying small-town life, rugged seacoasts, or fiercely independent people can look to Maine, which has those attributes in abundance – on top of its attractive 10% – 12% wage rebate.

The state also offers a heavily forested interior, quaint shops in the city of Portland, 19th century architecture – and a fishing and seafood culture that is an additional lure for talent.

The 10% wage rebate is available for non-residents; for Maine residents, the rebate rises to 12%. The state also offers a 5% production spend tax credit, and the minimum spend is $75,000.

There’s a compensation cap of $50,000, and there’s no annual or project cap.

Maine does not require productions to have a general filming permit to work in the state. However, productions do need to fill out a Maine Media Production Registration form and email it to the Maine Film Office prior to starting. The office will sign the form and email it back as proof that the production has be in contact with the office.

Recent projects that availed themselves of Maine resources include “It” (2017), “The Congressman” (2016), “Five Nights in Maine” (2015), “Night of the Living Deb” (2015), “Tumbledown” (2015), “Olive Kitteridge” (2014 TV Miniseries).

5%Production spending tax credit

Incenitves 10% Wage rebate for non-resident crew 12% Wage rebate for resident crew

Information courtesy of EP Financial Solutions, a production incentive consulting and financial services company.

Information courtesy of EP Financial Solutions, a production incentives consulting and financial services company.