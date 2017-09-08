Louisiana Fights Back With Revived and Generous Production Incentives

Long a mecca for Hollywood types seeking substantial incentives, Louisiana has grown into a production powerhouse. However, over the past few years, with the breaks coming into question, the state has lost business to places like Georgia. Now, with a newly revised incentive plan offering a 25%-45% partially refundable tax credit, the state is fighting back.

As a result of its long history as a production hub, Louisiana provides numerous production facilities, highly trained crews, and a plethora of production services companies, including location scouting and on-site support.

In fact, over the years, during California’s long runaway production phase, many below-the-line workers moved from Hollywood to the Pelican State to find work. Today they form a deep labor pool of production talent that benefits filmmakers from around the world who come to Louisiana. (Another incentive: New Orleans restaurants.)

Specifically, the financial incentive offers a 40% refundable tax credit for resident above-the-line and below-the-line workers, and a 25% refundable tax credit for non-resident above-the-line and below-the-line workers.

The minimum spend requirement is $300,000. The project cap is $20 million for film and $25 million for TV series per season. There is a $3 million compensation cap.

Recent Louisiana productions include “Baby Driver” (2017), “American Made” (2017), “Girls Trip” (2017), “Logan” (2017), “Kidnap” (2017), “Bad Moms” (2016), TV show “Scream” (began in 2015), and TV show “The Originals” (began in 2013).

