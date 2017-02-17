Kansas City, Missouri, may evoke all sorts of quintessentially American tableaux – including the eponymous Fats Domino song, jazz clubs, outdoor barbecues, the NFL’s Chiefs – but does it conjure up images of filmmaking? Probably not, but maybe now it should because the city just passed a new incentive program delivering a 7.5% rebate on qualified spend.

Resting along Missouri’s western border, the metropolis combines urban excitement and an active music scene with Middle American charm, neighborhoods arousing nostalgia, and solid Midwestern values.

Kansas City is known for its more than 200 working fountains; a trendy River Market district with cafes, lofts, and restaurants; a large farmers market; and picturesque casino riverboats.

The production incentive program lets producers avail themselves of a rebate that ranges from 3.5% to 7% on qualified Kansas City expenditures. Plus, marketing bonuses of up to 0.5% are available.

Minimum spend needs to be $100,000 to $300,000 per film, based on budget. For TV, the minimum spend is $50,000 per episode. The program has no project cap, and production are accepted on a first-come, first-considered basis, as funds are available.

Recent productions shot in Kansas City include: “All Creatures Here Below” (2017), “American Honey” (2016), “Different Flowers” (2016), “The Matchbreaker” (2016), “Trust Fund” (2016), and “Desperate Cowboys” (2016).

Information courtesy of EP Financial Solutions, a production incentive consulting and financial services company.

