Ireland Entices Filmmakers With Green Landscapes, Stone Farmhouses, Generous Rebate

Star Wars Movie Production Ireland
Courtesy of Lucasfilm

Filmmakers shopping around for locations often stop their search in Ireland. The country offers no shortage of stunning landscapes, from rolling hills with their proverbial 40 shades of green, to rocky coastal bluffs, to sparkling blue lakes, to the charm of small hamlets and rustic stone farmhouses scattered throughout the countryside.

This story first appeared in the May 30, 2017 issue of Variety.

Dublin, the country’s capital, offers a totally modern metropolis and easy international airline connections with North America, Europe and other regions.

Equally important to producers is Ireland’s English-speaking population, which makes communications a breeze, and its highly experienced crews.

But perhaps the sweetest incentive of all is Ireland’s generous 32% rebate in qualified spend.

Additionally, 90% of the rebate is available upfront, further enhancing the proposition.

Projects are required to have a budget of at least 250,000 euros, or about $280,000. The minimum eligible expenditure is set at 125,000 euros, or about $140,000.

The project cap is set at 70 million euros, or about $78 million, and there is no annual cap.

A plethora of films have recently shot on the Emerald Isle. They include: Transformers: The Last Knight” (2017), “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” (2017), “Sing Street” (2016), “The Lost City of Z” (2016), “Bridget Jones’s Baby” (2016), “Morgan” (2016), “Brooklyn” (2015), “The Lobster” (2015) and “Room” (2015).

Incenitves
32% Rebate
90% Rebate available up front
$280k Minimum budget spend
Information courtesy of EP Financial Solutions, a production incentive consulting and financial services company.

