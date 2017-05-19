‘Wonder Woman,’ ‘Dunkirk’ Take Advantage of France’s TRIP Incentive

From the late 19th century inventions of the Lumiere brothers to the New Wave films of the 1950s to the buzz-generating and trend-setting 70-year-old Cannes Film Festival, France has always been a central player in the history of world cinema and a hotbed of new creative ideas in filmmaking.

Recently with its TRIP (tax rebate for international production) raised to 30%, France has emerged as a major destination for producers coming from outside its borders to shoot at French locations.

TRIP supports non-French projects that are completely or partly made in France, according to Film France, the state funding agency, which is the first stop for foreign productions preparing to film in France.

To be eligible, projects must pass a cultural test, which assesses European cultural elements in the story as well as French and European locations, characters, sources, landmarks, creators, crew and French technical hubs. For live action, a minimum of five days of local shooting is required.

The amount allocated comprises 30% of the film expenditures incurred in France, and caps at $32.6 million per project. The foreign producer needs to contract a French company to handle the shoot or animation/vfx work in France.

Minimum spend is either $272,000 or 50% of the total budget to be spent in France.

Recent production shot in France include “Wonder Woman” (2017), “Dunkirk” (2017), “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” (2017), “Personal Shopper” (2016) and “Spy” (2015).

