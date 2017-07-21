Florida’s Gulf Coast Beckons Filmmakers With Sunny Locations and Cash Grants

Miss Peregrines Home for Peculiar Children
The neighboring cities of St. Petersburg and Clearwater, part of the Tampa metro area on Florida’s Gulf Coast, offer 35 miles of white sand beaches and a variety of sun-baked locations for film and TV projects that require a tropical feel.

This story first appeared in the July 19, 2017 issue of Variety.

Even more significant for producers, the two cities also make available a cash grant of 10% to 20%.

Other exotic attributes included harbor marine installations, a bustling local arts scene, a renowned sea aquarium, and, in the nearby town of Tarpon Springs, a population of Greek sponge fishermen that continue the traditional ways of their forebears.

The region also boasts a large base of well-trained and experienced crew that have honed their skills by working on multiple productions over the years.

In addition to providing the cash grant of 10% to 20% on qualified local spend, the incentive also makes available a 7% state sales tax exemption. The program requires no minimum spend and has no sunset date.

Recent productions shot in the region include: “Random Tropical Paradise” (2017), “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” (2016), “The Infiltrator” (2016), “Dolphin Tale 2” (2014), “Sunlight Jr.” (2013), “Magic Mike” (2012), “Spring Breakers” (2012) and “Dolphin Tale” (2011).

Incenitves
10%-20% Cash marketing grant for local spending
7% Additional state sales tax exemption available
Information courtesy of EP Financial Solutions, a production incentive consulting and financial services company.

