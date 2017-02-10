With its long Baltic coastline, Finland boasts a natural beauty in both summer and winter. Locations include multiple lakes, winding rivers, dense forests, and meadows trod by reindeer. In Helsinki, the capital, old architecture contrasts with modern high-tech buildings. Producers seeking those assets are also rewarded with a 25% cash rebate.

The rebate is based on qualified spend. The minimum spend per film is €150,000, or about $161,500. For television and animation projects the minimum spend rises to €250,000, or approximately $269,000.

Foreign companies shooting in the country are not required to register, but a Finnish co-producer or production coordinator is needed.

The Nordic nation also offers certain rare or unique characteristics. Owing to its high latitude, the sun’s rays hit it a lower angle, creating an unusual light ambience – a sort of magical ambience that can last for long periods. Finland is also known as a primary location for watching the northern lights – a spectacular natural light show that illuminates the night sky as radiation thrown off by the sun hits nuclear particles in the atmosphere. These are especially striking during the country’s very long winter nights.

In the summer, Finland is a land of the midnight sun, with 24-hour daylight – essentially offering producers nonstop daylight filming opportunities.

Recent projects shot in Finland include “Our Kind Of Traitor” (2016), “Where To Invade Next” (2015), “The Colony” (2013), “Iron Sky” (2012), and “Hanna” (2011).

