Producers looking for tropical locations would do well to consider Fiji, a collection of over 330 islands in the South Pacific about 1,300 miles to the northeast of New Zealand.

The nation’s appeals include some of the world’s most picturesque beach-and-palm tree vistas, the use of English as one of the national languages, a well-developed economy, and a staggeringly high tax rebate of 47%

In addition to their multiple coastal locations, the islands offer coral reefs with clear lagoons, rugged and verdant mountain interiors, and small settlements typical of South Pacific cultures.

Most of the population of 881,000 inhabitants lives on the main islands of Viti Levu and Vanua Levu. Viti Levu is home to Suva, the capital and a bustling port city with British colonial architecture. Many of the more remote outer islands are uninhabited and contain virgin jungle.

To qualify for the 47% rebate, a film or TV production must spend a minimum of nearly $118,000. There’s a project cap of $13.3 million.

Over the years, multiple movies and TV shows have shot on Fiji. These include the reality series “Survivor” and the films “Cast Away” (2000), “Contact” (1997), “Return to the Blue Lagoon” (1991), and “The Blue Lagoon” (1980).

Incenitves 28% Refundable tax credit 47% Tax rebate $118k Minimum spend for features, TV shows