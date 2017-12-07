You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

James Franco’s ‘Disaster Artist’ Production Crew Lovingly Worked to Recreate ‘The Room’

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Disaster Artist BTS James Franco
CREDIT: Courtesy of A24

Tommy Wiseau’s film “The Room,” released in 2003, depicts a bizarre love triangle involving a banker named Johnny (Wiseau), his fiancée, Lisa (Juliette Danielle), and his best friend Mark (Greg Sestero). Wiseau wrote, produced and directed what everyone acknowledged was a melodramatic mess with shoddy production values. Nonetheless, the film developed a cult following, with fans laughing at its unintentional humor.

That was the material mined by James Franco for “The Disaster Artist” (out Dec.1 from A24). He directed and stars as Wiseau/Johnny, with his brother, Dave Franco, playing Greg Sestero/Mark and Ari Graynor as Juliette Danielle/Lisa. The film tells the story of how Wiseau made what he thought was a masterpiece.

The crew behind the new film, which lovingly parodies the old one, set out to do good work on behalf of bad work, which adds to the laugh factor.

“He inhabited Tommy so fully,” costume designer Brenda Abbandandolo says of Franco. “He directed in character. Even when I would go to dress him every morning, before he put his costume on, he was talking to me as Tommy.”

Related

Franco shot much of “The Disaster Artist” at Occidental Studios in Los Angeles, where production designer Chris L. Spellman built sets, including Johnny and Lisa’s San Francisco apartment — re-creations of key scenes from “The Room.”

“We replicated pretty much everything that was part of ‘The Room’ as thoroughly and consistently as possible,” Spellman says, noting he incorporated all the flaws of the original sets (such as sloped floors and windows that didn’t fit the apartment). “It’s tough to tell a union carpenter, who has learned how to level things and measure twice, cut once, and keep everything plumb, to build things that are not quite plumb and a bit too high on the left.”

Spellman filled the wonky sets with items “Room” fans will recognize, including the film’s signature spoon artwork, which Spellman hired a graphic designer to make.

Abbandandolo tried to “channel Tommy’s uniqueness” when costuming Franco. “I could tell immediately when he put something on if it was going to work or if it didn’t, because I could see him unconsciously responding to it,” she says.

Wiseau, whose look is best described as ’80s rocker-meets-Euro guy, according to Abbandandolo, goes on a fashion journey in “The Disaster Artist”: “He starts very dark. In the opening scene, he’s got on that gothic pirate shirt and that sort of band jacket with all the frogging and accoutrement on the front. He’s very ornamental.”

By the time he’s making “The Room” in “The Disaster Artist,” Wiseau is wearing a white tank top and cargo pants. “He’s a lot more pared down because he went through this introspective phase of finding himself,” the costume designer explains, “so we shed a lot of external persona.”

More Artisans

  • The Disaster Artist BTS James Franco

    James Franco's 'Disaster Artist' Production Crew Lovingly Worked to Recreate 'The Room'

    Tommy Wiseau’s film “The Room,” released in 2003, depicts a bizarre love triangle involving a banker named Johnny (Wiseau), his fiancée, Lisa (Juliette Danielle), and his best friend Mark (Greg Sestero). Wiseau wrote, produced and directed what everyone acknowledged was a melodramatic mess with shoddy production values. Nonetheless, the film developed a cult following, with […]

  • Call me by your name art

    Luca Guadagnino Shares How His 'Call Me by Your Name' Crew Created '80s Love Story Look

    Tommy Wiseau’s film “The Room,” released in 2003, depicts a bizarre love triangle involving a banker named Johnny (Wiseau), his fiancée, Lisa (Juliette Danielle), and his best friend Mark (Greg Sestero). Wiseau wrote, produced and directed what everyone acknowledged was a melodramatic mess with shoddy production values. Nonetheless, the film developed a cult following, with […]

  • Justice League Iceland Locations

    Iceland’s 25% Incentives Combines With Spectacular Scenery to Lure Filmmakers

    Tommy Wiseau’s film “The Room,” released in 2003, depicts a bizarre love triangle involving a banker named Johnny (Wiseau), his fiancée, Lisa (Juliette Danielle), and his best friend Mark (Greg Sestero). Wiseau wrote, produced and directed what everyone acknowledged was a melodramatic mess with shoddy production values. Nonetheless, the film developed a cult following, with […]

  • Martin McDonagh three billboards outside ebbing

    'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' Production Team Builds a Sense of Place

    Tommy Wiseau’s film “The Room,” released in 2003, depicts a bizarre love triangle involving a banker named Johnny (Wiseau), his fiancée, Lisa (Juliette Danielle), and his best friend Mark (Greg Sestero). Wiseau wrote, produced and directed what everyone acknowledged was a melodramatic mess with shoddy production values. Nonetheless, the film developed a cult following, with […]

  • MCR_Day40_12243.ARW

    Film and TV Production Continues to Boom in the U.K.

    Tommy Wiseau’s film “The Room,” released in 2003, depicts a bizarre love triangle involving a banker named Johnny (Wiseau), his fiancée, Lisa (Juliette Danielle), and his best friend Mark (Greg Sestero). Wiseau wrote, produced and directed what everyone acknowledged was a melodramatic mess with shoddy production values. Nonetheless, the film developed a cult following, with […]

  • The mantel clock Cogsworth, the teapot

    Contenders: Visual Effects From Across the Globe Added Pizzazz to this Season's Top Blockbusters

    Tommy Wiseau’s film “The Room,” released in 2003, depicts a bizarre love triangle involving a banker named Johnny (Wiseau), his fiancée, Lisa (Juliette Danielle), and his best friend Mark (Greg Sestero). Wiseau wrote, produced and directed what everyone acknowledged was a melodramatic mess with shoddy production values. Nonetheless, the film developed a cult following, with […]

  • Downsizing Movie Matt Damon

    'Downsizing' Editor on Cutting Alexander Payne's Quirky Sci-Fi Movie Down to Size

    Tommy Wiseau’s film “The Room,” released in 2003, depicts a bizarre love triangle involving a banker named Johnny (Wiseau), his fiancée, Lisa (Juliette Danielle), and his best friend Mark (Greg Sestero). Wiseau wrote, produced and directed what everyone acknowledged was a melodramatic mess with shoddy production values. Nonetheless, the film developed a cult following, with […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad