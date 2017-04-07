Production Incentives in Country of Georgia
The mountainous country of Georgia, at the crossroads of Western Asia and Eastern Europe, offers flavors of multiple cultures amid spectacular scenery. It’s also becoming a hotspot of international production. Filmmakers who want to take advantage of its unique visuals can also benefit from a 20% to 25% rebate on qualified spend.

Bordered by Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkey and the Black Sea, Georgia touts several assets. Among them: multiple microclimates ranging from subtropical to alpine to desert; fusion architecture combining Asian, European and Soviet styles; modern infrastructure and fiber-optic internet connectivity; and a film-friendly society.

The financial incentive of 25% cash back is highly competitive with that of other countries. It is based on qualified expenses in Georgia. At least 50% of the total production budget should be in place at the time of application, and expenses must be directly related to the filmmaking process to qualify.

In addition, Georgia offers a 5% bonus for promoting Georgia within the content of the project. A minimum spend of approximately $204,000 is required for film and TV productions.

Recent projects shot in Georgia include: “Halo of Stars” (2017), “Beyond the Edge” (2017), “Hostages” (2016), “My Happy Family” (2016), “Partisan” (2015), “Landmine Goes Click” (2015) and “The Search” (2014).

Incenitves
20% Cash rebate on qualified expenses
5% Bonus if project promotes Georgia
$204k Minimum spend for film, TV projects
Information courtesy of EP Financial Solutions, a production incentive consulting and financial services company.

