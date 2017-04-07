The mountainous country of Georgia, at the crossroads of Western Asia and Eastern Europe, offers flavors of multiple cultures amid spectacular scenery. It’s also becoming a hotspot of international production. Filmmakers who want to take advantage of its unique visuals can also benefit from a 20% to 25% rebate on qualified spend.

Bordered by Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkey and the Black Sea, Georgia touts several assets. Among them: multiple microclimates ranging from subtropical to alpine to desert; fusion architecture combining Asian, European and Soviet styles; modern infrastructure and fiber-optic internet connectivity; and a film-friendly society.

The financial incentive of 25% cash back is highly competitive with that of other countries. It is based on qualified expenses in Georgia. At least 50% of the total production budget should be in place at the time of application, and expenses must be directly related to the filmmaking process to qualify.

In addition, Georgia offers a 5% bonus for promoting Georgia within the content of the project. A minimum spend of approximately $204,000 is required for film and TV productions.

Recent projects shot in Georgia include: “Halo of Stars” (2017), “Beyond the Edge” (2017), “Hostages” (2016), “My Happy Family” (2016), “Partisan” (2015), “Landmine Goes Click” (2015) and “The Search” (2014).

