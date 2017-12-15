Alabama’s Generous 35% Tax Incentive Gets the Goods

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

A state much in the news of late, Alabama has inspired songs (“Sweet Home Alabama”), spawned music groups (“Alabama Shakes.” “Alabama”), birthed recorded music (Muscle Shoals Sound Studio), and even supported a major NASA facility, the Huntsville’s Marshall Space Flight Center – a major tourist destination for visitors from around the world. To filmmakers, Alabama offers a whopping tax credit of up to 35% on qualified spend.

Alabama’s wide-ranging landscapes encompass green ridge-and-valley topography, sea views along the Gulf Coast, and numerous small towns that evoke the Old South. Its football fanaticism provides a good backdrop for films focused on gridiron action.

Specifically, Alabama provides a 35% refundable tax credit on resident above-the-line and below-the-line workers. For non-resident above- and below-the-line personnel, the refundable tax credit is 25%.

There is also a 25% refundable tax credit on all other qualified expenditures. A $20 million project cap applies. The compensation is $1 million for above-the-line contributions and $500,000 for below-the-line work.

Recent production shot in The Yellowhammer State include: “Trading Paint” (2018), “Let There Be Light” (2017), “Get Out” (2017), “Almost Christmas” (2016),” “USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage” (2016), “Woodlawn” (2015) and “Selma” (2014).

Incenitves
35% Refundable tax credit for resident workers (25% for nonresidents)
25% Refundable credit on qualified spending
20m Project cap
Information courtesy of EP Financial Solutions, a production incentive consulting and financial services company.

